By Iain Macfarlane

AS a nation we pride ourselves on having a strong collective focus on social justice and being there for people, families, and communities in need. During Covid we demonstrated across the country that people, organisations, and agencies could come together as catalysts for social good, with football cubs providing a focal point for collaboration.

Football is part of our culture, and the clubs have a unique position at the heart of our communities, not just as community anchor organisations, but as the Cathedrals of the People, breaking down barriers and uniting people across all sections of society around a shared cause. The beautiful game is there to be enjoyed by everyone and whilst Scotland has changed, our love and passion for football has not.

As we face up to our challenging economic times, where the impact will be felt most by those on the edges of society, we need to think differently and move beyond polishing our problems. We need radical solutions where all available community assets can be used for good to empower people, families, and communities to not only cope, but to thrive.

We need a shared vision where we move beyond merely providing temporary safety nets for people and families in crisis. Our challenging context provides the perfect opportunity to reimagine what is possible where public, social, and private assets are harnessed to offer springboards and pathways for people, where their whole wellbeing is improved through the power of connected and compassionate communities.

Our institutional public system is designed to fix people issue by issue, resulting in those who need help the most staying the furthest away – no one is hard to reach, only services are. No amount of structural reform will solve this, as you can’t structurally change your way out of a deeply cultural problem – it’s not complicated, when people are struggling with life they need love and hope more than anything.

Football clubs have a unique role to play as we respond to Scotland’s economic and social challenges and as we strive to create a wellbeing economy. The 42 clubs in our professional leagues have untapped assets to plug into including void spaces in stands, spare land around the stadia, existing wellbeing infrastructures, impactful community trusts and foundations, powerful fan collectives, and networks of corporate sponsors looking for opportunities to increase their social impact.

Blue Triangle is shaping a Cathedrals of the People programme with football clubs across the country as we believe their unique assets can be harnessed for social good and the draw of the beautiful game can promote radical new partnerships and birth movements for social change: utilising empty spaces for housing, mental health services and wrap-around addiction support.

More of the same is not an option, so please reach out, get involved, and let’s make the beautiful game a powerful catalyst for love, hope, and renewal across Scotland.

Iain Macfarlane is the CEO of Blue Triangle, and has been shortlisted for the HR Network’s CEO of the Year Award