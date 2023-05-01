Following Celtic's 1-0 win over Rangers, Old Firm Facts takes a light-hearted look at the coverage that accompanies these matches...
Unless Sunday was your first Rangers v Celtic fixture, you’ll know the drill by now. A past or present Rangers employee says ‘this time we’ll show Celtic’’, the team go on to not show Celtic, before one of the beaten Rangers players says ‘next time we’ll show Celtic’.
For those understandably unaware that John Lundstram had been on the pitch, there was a reminder of his existence shortly after full-time when the first ‘John Lundstram insists Rangers believe they can beat Celtic’ headline emerged.
READ MORE: Football fans would donate to charity but they're too busy taking drugs
Ahead of the season’s final derby later on May 13, your timeline will inevitably be flooded with staunch types ‘vowing’ that Rangers will ‘put Celtic in their place’.
To save you clicking those links, you can now create your own ‘this time we’ll show Celtic’ headline.
INITIAL OF YOUR FIRST NAME
A = John Lundstram
B = Michael Beale
C = Barry Ferguson
D = Connor Goldson
E = Douglas Ross
F = Lana Wolf
G = Rangers-daft Lana Wolf
H = Ryan Kent
I = Allan McGregor
J = Kris Boyd
K = Rangers-daft Lewis Morgan
L = Borna Barisic
M = Ryan Jack
N = Todd Cantwell
O = James Tavernier
P = Charlie Adam
Q = Former Rangers star Gordon Ramsay
R = Alfredo Morelos
S = David Martindale
T = Nacho Novo
U = Fashion Sakala
V = Callum McGregor (Sky Sports headline mixing up Callum and Allan)
W = Grado
X = Douglas Park
Y = King Charles
Z = Saucy snap star Lana Wolf
Oh Lewis pic.twitter.com/tSyOlBf9pL— CeltsAreHere (@HereCelts) April 30, 2023
READ MORE: Iron-willed Celtic hammer home brutal difference with Rangers nearly men
YOUR AGE
16-22 = insists Rangers will
23-27 = vows Rangers will
28-34 = claims Rangers will
35-40 = assures fans Rangers will
41-45 = swears Rangers will
46-50 = pledges Rangers will
51-60 = promises Rangers will
61 + above = declares Rangers will
“Of course we’re disappointed, but we just need to put this behind us, get back on the training ground and practice saying ‘I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God’” pic.twitter.com/RQDtPtwlyh— Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) April 30, 2023
MONTH YOU WERE BORN
January = show Celtic the real Rangers
February = show Celtic what Rangers are made of
March = knock Celtic off their perch
April = silence doubters
May = show snipers
June = make cynics eat their words
July = make Chris Sutton eat his words
August = take rightful place at the top
September = shut Celtic up
October = bounce back
November = overhaul Celtic supremacy
December = play to the whistle next time
Rangers lost a goal from this position 👀 pic.twitter.com/F9iBBHH9RE— ROPoem (@R0Poem) April 30, 2023
READ MORE: Maradona at 1986 World Cup: breaking down his iconic header
FAVOURITE COLOUR
Yellow = in defiant rallying cry
Blue = in show of defiance
Green = in astonishing rant
Red = in cryptic social media post
Purple = in thinly-veiled swipe
Black = as gauntlet is laid down
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here