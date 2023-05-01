Unless Sunday was your first Rangers v Celtic fixture, you’ll know the drill by now. A past or present Rangers employee says ‘this time we’ll show Celtic’’, the team go on to not show Celtic, before one of the beaten Rangers players says ‘next time we’ll show Celtic’.

For those understandably unaware that John Lundstram had been on the pitch, there was a reminder of his existence shortly after full-time when the first ‘John Lundstram insists Rangers believe they can beat Celtic’ headline emerged.

Ahead of the season’s final derby later on May 13, your timeline will inevitably be flooded with staunch types ‘vowing’ that Rangers will ‘put Celtic in their place’.

To save you clicking those links, you can now create your own ‘this time we’ll show Celtic’ headline.

INITIAL OF YOUR FIRST NAME

A = John Lundstram

B = Michael Beale

C = Barry Ferguson

D = Connor Goldson

E = Douglas Ross

F = Lana Wolf

G = Rangers-daft Lana Wolf

H = Ryan Kent

I = Allan McGregor

J = Kris Boyd

K = Rangers-daft Lewis Morgan

L = Borna Barisic

M = Ryan Jack

N = Todd Cantwell

O = James Tavernier

P = Charlie Adam

Q = Former Rangers star Gordon Ramsay

R = Alfredo Morelos

S = David Martindale

T = Nacho Novo

U = Fashion Sakala

V = Callum McGregor (Sky Sports headline mixing up Callum and Allan)

W = Grado

X = Douglas Park

Y = King Charles

Z = Saucy snap star Lana Wolf

YOUR AGE

16-22 = insists Rangers will

23-27 = vows Rangers will

28-34 = claims Rangers will

35-40 = assures fans Rangers will

41-45 = swears Rangers will

46-50 = pledges Rangers will

51-60 = promises Rangers will

61 + above = declares Rangers will

MONTH YOU WERE BORN

January = show Celtic the real Rangers

February = show Celtic what Rangers are made of

March = knock Celtic off their perch

April = silence doubters

May = show snipers

June = make cynics eat their words

July = make Chris Sutton eat his words

August = take rightful place at the top

September = shut Celtic up

October = bounce back

November = overhaul Celtic supremacy

December = play to the whistle next time

FAVOURITE COLOUR

Yellow = in defiant rallying cry

Blue = in show of defiance

Green = in astonishing rant

Red = in cryptic social media post

Purple = in thinly-veiled swipe

Black = as gauntlet is laid down

