Matt O'Riley knows Scottish Cup final places are on the line as Celtic prepare to round off their Premiership campaign.
Ange Postecoglou’s champions have two remaining fixtures to deal with before a June 3 date with Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden. The first of those is a trip to face Hibs at Easter Road this evening, a chance for players to show the manager they are ready for the national stadium after a pair of disappointing results against Rangers and St Mirren.
With a concluding league game to follow at home to Aberdeen on Saturday, Postecoglou wants to use these fixtures to fine-tune his squad for a potentially treble-winning occasion. And midfielder O’Riley expects everyone in the dressing room will be striving to catch his eye.
“Yeah, definitely,” the 22-year-old said of the competition for places. “It has been that way the whole season, to be completely honest. I don’t think it’s because there’s a cup final coming up that people are suddenly changing the way they train and play.
READ MORE: Neil Lennon predicts future for Celtic star with 'all the attributes' to be manager
“It has been pretty consistent throughout the year. We know that whoever does step on the pitch is good enough to do a job for us, and we have enough firepower coming off the bench to improve the level as well.
“There will definitely be guys feeling they can stake a claim. I think everyone should have that mindset, if they don’t they are probably lacking some sort of competitive edge and I don’t think we have a team like that. Everybody in there wants to play.”
After clinching the Premiership title at Tynecastle, Postecoglou felt the physical and mental toll of a season spent competing on four fronts, including Europe, could be underestimated from the outside. Given there was, essentially, nothing on the line their last two league outings, it could be said that toll has caught up with Celtic, to an extent. But O’Riley insists they cannot use that as an excuse, regardless of context.
READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou in Celtic 'who cares?' response to Rangers rebuild
“I don’t think we’re in a place where we are physically struggling, to be honest,” he said. “Mentally, it’s a long season, but we all know we’ve still got a job to do. There are still a couple of weeks to go in the season, so I don’t think we really have any excuses, especially because we are playing for a football club like this where the demands are so high.
“We are not thinking too much about how we are league winners, right now. Of course, we are league winners, but it’s not really our focus. We have a couple of games to look forward to and enjoy, but we have to bear in mind we still have a job to do.
“When you’re used to performing at a high level and winning pretty much every game, it’s natural when you don’t win there’s going to be questions asked. We know how it works, especially here at Celtic given the club we are. It’s not something we are surprised about and not something we’re unprepared for – we’re all good.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here