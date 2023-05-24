An impressive 3,629,874 supporters have already attended matches in this season’s 2022/23 Premiership.

Only 9,458 fans would need to attend this evening’s six games to surpass the 3,639,331 who attended games in the division in season 2018/19 – the previous high for a top flight campaign in the SPFL’s near 10-year history.

The average attendance per round in this season’s Premiership currently stands at 100,829.

It’s more good news for Scottish football, after it emerged earlier this year that our game has by far the highest attendance per capita in European football this season.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “It is great to see that our clubs in the cinch Premiership are on course to set a new SPFL attendance record.

“It’s hugely encouraging to see our crowds continue to go from strength to strength, given the importance of gate money to our game north of the border.

“Supporters attending our games help create the unique atmosphere that make our matches so compelling, and I hope they’re looking forward to the many important games across the division tonight.”

All matches across the top six and bottom six kick-off at 7.45pm. Rangers v Heart of Midlothian is live on Sky Sports – a big match for Steven Naismith’s side as they sit just two points off third in the race for European football.

Aberdeen have the chance to secure third spot if they defeat St Mirren at Pittodrie, depending on the scoreline at Ibrox in the televised game.

In the bottom six, 12th placed Dundee United host 10th placed Kilmarnock, with Jim Goodwin’s side having the chance to move ahead of Derek McInnes’ side on goal difference with a victory.

Ross County, who sit in 11th spot and two points above Dundee United, host ninth placed St Johnstone and could move out of the relegation play-off spot with a draw or a win.

In the other matches, this year’s champions Celtic travel to Easter Road to play Hibernian, while Motherwell could secure seventh spot if they defeat eighth placed Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.