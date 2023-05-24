Fans are set to break a Premiership attendance record tonight – achieving the highest crowd figures for a top flight season in the SPFL’s history.
An impressive 3,629,874 supporters have already attended matches in this season’s 2022/23 Premiership.
Only 9,458 fans would need to attend this evening’s six games to surpass the 3,639,331 who attended games in the division in season 2018/19 – the previous high for a top flight campaign in the SPFL’s near 10-year history.
The average attendance per round in this season’s Premiership currently stands at 100,829.
It’s more good news for Scottish football, after it emerged earlier this year that our game has by far the highest attendance per capita in European football this season.
Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “It is great to see that our clubs in the cinch Premiership are on course to set a new SPFL attendance record.
“It’s hugely encouraging to see our crowds continue to go from strength to strength, given the importance of gate money to our game north of the border.
“Supporters attending our games help create the unique atmosphere that make our matches so compelling, and I hope they’re looking forward to the many important games across the division tonight.”
All matches across the top six and bottom six kick-off at 7.45pm. Rangers v Heart of Midlothian is live on Sky Sports – a big match for Steven Naismith’s side as they sit just two points off third in the race for European football.
Aberdeen have the chance to secure third spot if they defeat St Mirren at Pittodrie, depending on the scoreline at Ibrox in the televised game.
In the bottom six, 12th placed Dundee United host 10th placed Kilmarnock, with Jim Goodwin’s side having the chance to move ahead of Derek McInnes’ side on goal difference with a victory.
Ross County, who sit in 11th spot and two points above Dundee United, host ninth placed St Johnstone and could move out of the relegation play-off spot with a draw or a win.
In the other matches, this year’s champions Celtic travel to Easter Road to play Hibernian, while Motherwell could secure seventh spot if they defeat eighth placed Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here