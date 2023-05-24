Hibernian have confirmed that Darren McGregor will retire at the end of the 2022/23 season and will take up a new role within the club’s academy.
The 37-year-old’s retirement comes after eight seasons at his boyhood club. Having joined Hibs back in 2015, McGregor went on to make 188 appearances scoring eight goals.
In that time, McGregor was part of the legendary Scottish Cup winning team of 2016 and helped his side earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership the following season.
McGregor has captained Hibernian on several occasions during his time at the club before moving into a player/coaching role at the start of the current campaign working with the development squad and U18s.
A born and bred Hibee, McGregor is staying at Easter Road and will now take up the role of U18 head coach for next season.
After his retirement was confirmed and looking ahead to his new role, McGregor said: “It has been an absolute privilege to live my dream of playing for Hibs. It has been an honour to play for the club that I have grown up supporting all my life and I am so thankful to have been given that first opportunity at the age of 30.
“I never imagined going on to have the career that I have had and to win the Scottish Cup was just the pinnacle.
“This last year has been really beneficial for me to make that gradual transition from playing to coaching and I have learned a lot from the likes of Gareth, Steve and a lot of the other coaches here at the club.
“Now, I am delighted to be able to stay at the club and take that next step in my career -helping to develop the next generation of future First Team players through coaching the U18s next season.”
McGregor will deliver the match ball ahead of Hibs' Premiership clash with Celtic tonight and supporters will be able to thank him for his contribution to the club.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here