The 37-year-old’s retirement comes after eight seasons at his boyhood club. Having joined Hibs back in 2015, McGregor went on to make 188 appearances scoring eight goals.

In that time, McGregor was part of the legendary Scottish Cup winning team of 2016 and helped his side earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership the following season.

McGregor has captained Hibernian on several occasions during his time at the club before moving into a player/coaching role at the start of the current campaign working with the development squad and U18s.

A born and bred Hibee, McGregor is staying at Easter Road and will now take up the role of U18 head coach for next season.

After his retirement was confirmed and looking ahead to his new role, McGregor said: “It has been an absolute privilege to live my dream of playing for Hibs. It has been an honour to play for the club that I have grown up supporting all my life and I am so thankful to have been given that first opportunity at the age of 30.

“I never imagined going on to have the career that I have had and to win the Scottish Cup was just the pinnacle.

“This last year has been really beneficial for me to make that gradual transition from playing to coaching and I have learned a lot from the likes of Gareth, Steve and a lot of the other coaches here at the club.

“Now, I am delighted to be able to stay at the club and take that next step in my career -helping to develop the next generation of future First Team players through coaching the U18s next season.”

McGregor will deliver the match ball ahead of Hibs' Premiership clash with Celtic tonight and supporters will be able to thank him for his contribution to the club.