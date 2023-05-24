Jody Morris insists he is desperate to get back into management after his recent sacking from Swindon.
The former St Johnstone midfielder's final game of 18 matches in charge was a 2-1 defeat at Crewe, having been appointed to his first managerial role at the end of January.
Morris was axed after a run of two wins from 13 matches and has since been replaced by Michael Flynn, who signed a two-year deal at the beginning of the month.
Morris appeared on Sky Sports today and was quizzed on a return to management with host Rob Wotton asking him about the current vacancy at St Johnstone.
On a possible return to Perth, he said: "You have to take every job on its own merit.
"I took Swindon at that. Maybe I would ask a few more questions about things that are going on behind the scene and who is in charge, who is doing what at the club.
"That is better for me going forward. I know Steve Brown at St Johnstone.
"I am sure if he wanted to talk to me he could easily get a hold of me.
"I think you have to take each job as it comes and look at their ideas and what they are trying to do going forward.
"Then I would maybe chat to the family and see what is what."
Steven MacLean is currently the front-runner for the Saints job after guiding the club to safety following the sacking of Callum Davidson.
Speaking this week about the job, the former McDiarmid Park striker said: “I’m comfortable with anything to be honest.
“My mind is still on preparing the team properly and winning games.
“When the chairman wants to speak to me we’ll speak.
“I’m enjoying myself and hopefully the players are enjoying themselves as well. I think you can see that in our performances and results.”
