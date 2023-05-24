The Irishman conceded that the Arabs will play in the Championship next season after their fate was effectively sealed with a 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock last night.

Kyle Vassell and Innes Cameron secured a vital three points for Derek McInnes' men at Tannadice.

United can technically still stay up but require an eight-goal swing on Ross County, who travel to Rugby Park on Sunday.

And while Goodwin insists his team will do all they can to earn the result needed, he knows that, even as the eternal optimist, the task is nigh on impossible.

He said: “I’m not sure (what happens next). We will see what happens in the next few weeks.

“For me I’d love the opportunity to sort things out here because this is a really good club, a big club with fantastic ambitions.

“We know where the issues are, where they have been and what we have to strengthen. So let's see what the future holds.

“The chairman is here tonight, I am really disappointed for him - he’s invested heavily in the club and nobody can argue with the financial investment he’s made.

“There hasn’t been enough payback on the park for what he’s put in.

“I will sit down with him tomorrow and we’ll have a chat to see what the future holds for me and for Dundee United.

“I have loved my time here, it might sound ridiculous saying it, but the people here have been different class.

“So many good things are happening off the park but unfortunately things on the pitch, where it matters most, it hasn’t shown that and as a group it hasn’t been good enough."

Clearly emotional, he added: “I came in and people thought I was mad, genuinely thought I could turn it around and we did get a bounce from the players.

“Unfortunately the defensive frailties reared their head again and ultimately that’s what’s cost us.”

“It’s as disappointing and as low as you could imagine. It’s one of the lowest points in my career.

“I thought I could turn it around but I haven’t been able to do that so I apologise to the fans.

“We will go to Motherwell on Sunday and give it our best shot.

“I am one of the biggest optimists out there so I will always try to be positive and believe the impossible can sometimes happen.

“But, of course, it’s an eight-goal swing so we have to go to Motherwell and score a hell of a lot of goals then hope Kilmarnock hammer Ross County. The likelihood of that happening is obviously very slim.

“But at the same time we have to go to Motherwell and play for pride and try to earn back the respect of the fans.

“The fans have every right to show their emotions the way they did at the end.

“There isn’t a player in there who can’t accept their part in it. There are good, talented individuals within the squad.

“But as a team this season simply hasn’t been good enough and I said that to them in the dressing-room.

“As players they have to take their part of the responsibility in this.

“As managers, myself, Jack Ross and Liam Fox we will take our share of the blame because we are in it together.

“As a team it hasn’t been good enough and the league table doesn’t lie. The last 4 games have been extremely disappointing.

“I sound like a broken record about us gifting teams goals, giving ourselves a mountain to climb every week.

“The first and second goals were shocking. The first was a terrible clearance and the second was just a gift.

“We were outfought and that disappoints me, but Kilmarnock deserved to win - we didn’t deserve anything.”