The news that Victoria, Australia has pulled out of hosting the Commonwealth Games has sparked talk that the event could return to Scotland.
Glasgow hosted the games in 2014 to wide acclaim, with with CGF chief executive Mike Hooper declaring the games the best ever.
First Minister Humza Yousaf has stated that he's open to the possibility of the games returning 12 years later.
He said on STV: “First of all, I’m really disappointed in the news.
“We were desperate for the games to go ahead in 2026, given that we know how excellent the preparations have been going for Team Scotland, it’s also an opportunity for us to compete under the Scottish banner.
“Let’s see what the art of the possible may be. As I said, I have noted the comments from others that Scotland could look to be part of something bigger, part of a multi-city, multi-country host.
“So, I’ve seen those comments. I’ve asked my team to explore whether that’s a possibility or not, but it may be difficult, but let’s see what the art of the possible is.”
Glasgow already has a velodrome after hosting in 2014 and both Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Hampden Park could be used for potential venues.
However, hosting the event would not come cheap with Victoria pulling out after declaring that the costs were "well and truly too much" for the state to bear.
Organisers had initially expected the event to cost around £1.4bn but said projected costs were now over £3bn.
In addition Birmingham, which hosted the Commonwealth Games last year, could be in contention again with Conservative members of the council arguing for it to host permanently with much of the infrastructure already in place.
Since 1998 the games have only been held outside of the UK or Australia once, with Delhi hosting in 2010, and some have suggested the future of the event itself could be in question.
Should Scotland aim to host? Have your say in our poll.
