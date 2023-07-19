The competition will see various cycling disciplines brought together to form one event for the first time, including road, mountain bike and track.

Current men's road race world champion Remco Evenepoel is expected to be among the riders taking part, with Filippo Ganna looking to add a third men's time trial crown in a row.

On Wednesday however the GMB union announced that its car parking staff members have voted for industrial action to coincide with the championships.

Read More: UCI Cycling World Championships hit by strike threat

The mandate for industrial action, which was backed by 95% of members, threatens city-wide disruption during the event when illegally parked cars could hamper cyclists and obstruct road races.

The vote was called after 94% of more than 21,000 GMB members working for Scottish councils rejected a pay offer of 5.5%, less than council colleagues were offered in England and Wales.

GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, Keir Greenaway said: “The overwhelming support for industrial action among our members in parking services should come as no surprise after they were offered a pay rise so far below the rate of inflation during an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

“The World Cycling Championships should be an opportunity to showcase our country around the globe and to risk it being disrupted by failing to properly recognise the work of our members is an appalling act of self-harm by our council leaders.

“When it was clear Cosla were unable or unwilling to negotiate a fair pay rise, we urged the Scottish Government to get involved to fund an improved offer. That intervention is even more urgently needed now.

“The work of our members in local government delivers the crucial services that allows Scotland to function and must be properly recognised. If it is not, their work will stop, those crucial services will not be delivered and Scotland will stop functioning.”

Cosla and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.