Alan Wardrop, a former director, alleged that children's charity Kibble, which purchased a 27.5% shareholding in the Paisley club in 2020, had applied for £2m in public funding for 'first of its kind' care centre to be built on club land then lied about it.

He made allegations against Jim Gillespie and Mark MacMillan, the chief executive and director of corporate services of the charity.

On Wednesday an interim interdict was issued under the Defamation and Malicious Publication (Scotland) Act 2021, ordering Mr Wardrop not to repeat his allegations.

Alan Wardrop (Image: .)

Both men are seeking a public retraction, apology and substantial damages from Mr Wardrop, as well as removal of the false allegations online.

Mr Gillespie said: “It’s extremely regrettable that we have been obliged to take this action, but Mr Wardrop’s behaviour left us no choice.

"This is not something that we have entered into lightly, but he must be forced to answer for his actions, for the good of the club, of Kibble and of our reputations. We look forward to this matter being heard in court.

"The partnership between Kibble and St Mirren has been a very beneficial one for both parties and for the local community. The club is in a far more stable financial position, achieved its first-ever top-six finish in the SPFL and has already broken its season-ticket and kit sales records this summer.

Read More: Glasgow's 13th Note to close after 21 years blaming union 'onslaught'

"All this has been achieved while providing valuable training and employment at the club for scores of young people in Kibble’s care. To have that undermined by one man’s false allegations is enormously frustrating.”

Mr MacMillan said: “The entire premise of Mr Wardrop’s attacks on us is simply false. Despite this, he undertook a sustained, highly public and defamatory campaign against us in the national media and we have now been forced to take action to protect our reputations and to put the record straight.”

Lawyer Stuart Munro of Livingstone Brown, representing both men, said: “Today’s hearing is believed to be the first time that Scotland’s new defamation law has been considered by the courts. Mr Gillespie and Mr MacMillan are delighted that the court has granted an interim interdict in their favour, preventing Mr Wardrop from making further accusations of dishonesty.

“My clients regret that they find themselves in this situation, but if the only way of securing justice is through the courts, so be it.

"The action will now progress through the court process.”