SLOVAKIA goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had a night to forget as Spain cemented their spot in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

All the pressure was on Luis Enrique’s side going into the final group stage clash and they knew only a win would do as they looked to spare any blushes of an early tournament exit.

Inside five minutes striker Alvaro Morata tested Dubravka with a powerful strike and just moments later the former Chelsea man had the perfect opportunity to open the goalscoring from the penalty spot.

VAR picked up a clear foul by Jakub Hromada on Koke as the pair battled for possession inside the area. After a look at the pitchside monitor referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot and Morata took charge.

The Spanish striker has looked a nervous wreck throughout the tournament so far and he continued in that vein as his spotkick was saved by Dubravka. It was a comfortable save for the Newcastle goalkeeper and it turned out to be his only highlight of the evening.

Dubravka’s first error came when he unexpectantly punched the ball into his own net following a fierce strike by Pablo Sarabia. The midfielder struck the crossbar with his effort and as the ball dropped from the gods the goalkeeper palmed the ball over his own goal line.

It was a shocker from Dubravka and his confidence clearly took a hit as Spain doubled their lead just before half-time via a first international goal for defender Aymeric Laporte.

A corner dropped for Gerard Moreno at the byline and Dubravka dithered on whether to challenge the striker. His hesitation allowed Moreno to loft a cross into Laporte who rose to head the ball inside the far post.

Despite getting back in position, Dubravka had no chance with the powerful headed effort and just like that his team were 2-0 down and heading out of the competition.

There was nothing the goalie could do with Spain’s third as Sarabia made it three shortly after the interval. Jordi Alba provided the cross as Sarabia swept home to finish off a well worked move.

Despite Spain’s success, Morata was struggling to get involved and he was subsequently substituted on 66 minutes. Ferran Torres replaced him and the Manchester City attacker scored with his first touch.

A well worked short corner ended with Sarabia sending a pinpoint ball across the six-yard box and Torres was on hand to fire home to make it four.

A fifth would follow and it was Torres’ namesake Pau who played a key role after also arriving from the substitutes bench. The Manchester United-linked defender’s header was kept out by Dubravka but Juraj Kucka found the back of his own net with his attempted clearance.

Slovakia crashed out of the tournament following their lacklustre display, but Spain now head to Copenhagen where they will face Croatia in the last 16.