Queen of the South are keen to bring Rangers winger Josh McPake to the club this summer.
Manager Marvin Bartley is looking to get his summer business done early and McPake is on his list of possible targets.
The 21-year-old Scotland youth international spent the season on loan at Queen’s Park, but fell out of favour as Owen Coyle’s side battled it out for promotion.
McPake currently has one year left on his current contract at Rangers, but the Ibrox club are keen to move him on this summer if a deal can be agreed.
McPake was tipped for a bright future at Ibrox when he emerged through the Auchenhowie youth ranks as a talented teenager and he made several loan moves in an attempt to gain vital first team experience.
Spells at Dundee, Morton and Harrogate Town were followed by a new three-year deal in 2021 and he has since spent time with Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers after finding his route to Ibrox blocked in recent campaigns.
The frontman made his Ibrox debut under Steven Gerrard as he came off the bench during the Europa League qualifying victory over St Joseph's in 2019 but failed to hold down a regular squad berth as his dreams of becoming a first team star have gradually faded.
Meanwhile, Rangers have confirmed their retained list for 2023.
Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are the headline names who will leave Ibrox this summer.
It's been expected for some time that both players would depart Rangers at the end of their contracts.
But it has now been confirmed in a statement by the club.
They will be joined by several other major first-team players such as Allan McGregor, who appears to be retiring, Scott Arfield, and Filip Helander.
Steven Davis - who has been out of action since December last year through injury - remains in talks over his future.
