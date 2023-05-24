Fans Supporting Foodbanks is an initiative founded by supporters of Liverpool and Everton in 2015, and the donation drive has taken off in Scotland.

Supporters have gotten involved at Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Dundee, Brechin and Motherwell - and Rangers and Celtic fans have even put aside their differences to hold collections at Old Firm matches.

As part of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Scotland, supporters are being asked to bring cans of food to Ibrox when Michael Beale's side face Hearts on Wednesday night.

The Rangers charity foundation urged fans to bring along non-perishable goods, tinned items, nappies, wipes & hygiene & sanitary products.

The match is Rangers' final home game of the season, and collections will be taken at the fan zone from 5.30pm up to kick-off at 7.45pm.

A collection will also be held outside Tannadice as Dundee United take on Kilmarnock in a relegation six-pointer.

Collection will be at the Shed End on Sandeman Street from 6pm to 7.45pm.

FSFS said: "We want to unite supporters of every single club in Scotland. No matter how big or small the supporter base is there is a place for all supporters of football to get involved in FSFS.

"We want to show how inclusive, powerful and community focused that football fans in Scotland can be when we stand together to tackle issues like poverty. This isn’t about party politics or one football club over another, it's about showing the difference that fan activism can make and football fans standing in solidarity with one another to support foodbanks during a cost of living crisis."