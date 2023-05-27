The Croatian scored after coming off the bench against St Mirren in the final game of the season.

It was a good way to round off the campaign for the 29-year-old, who has suffered from a lack of fitness in recent months due to injuries.

Now looking forward to a break from football, Colak is aiming to come back firing next term to show Michael Beale why he deserves to keep hold of the No.9 jersey.

“I waited for this moment to score and I worked hard for it,” Colak admitted. “I still wanted to get minutes at the end of the season, to be there when it counts. To have the feeling to score again. I’m happy to join Tav as the top goalscorer for the season.

“Injuries are a part of the game and you don’t have time to breathe. You always have to stay positive and work hard. I’d never had a period like this in my career. Unfortunately, it was like this recently.

“I’ll now work hard this summer to make sure I’m as well prepared as possible for next season.

“I performed well when Alfredo and Ryan have been here all season, so as always there will be changes with the club in the transfer window. There will be competition for every spot, but we’ll see what happens. Everyone at the club is excited about what’s coming up.

“Of course, I want to be the top man next season. The No.9 jersey will be mine. I will always fight for my position. What counts on the pitch is to show the quality. I know my qualities and I think everyone can see it when I play – I can score goals. I want to help in every possible way that I can.”

