Michael Beale was pleased to sign off the season with a comfortable victory over St Mirren.
The Rangers boss insists any experience against the Buddies has been a tough one during his time at the Ibrox club.
But they took care of Stephen Robinson's men with ease, thanks to a Fashion Sakala double and one from Antonio Colak.
"Barring a moment at the end on Wednesday the split has been good," Beale said. "It’s always a difficult place to come here, they’re resolute and Stephen has them organised, they’ve had good home form.
"We felt we’d need lots of possession in the game and be patient, we tried something new with Fashion and Rabbi playing really high and wide and our full-backs flatter. That’s how the goal comes. Ridvan and Fashion actually share a car into training every day which is quite a strange combination but they’re obviously bringing that friendship onto the pitch. It was a fantastic pass from Ridvan, I think he’s showed fantastic promise in the last few weeks.
"A mention for John Souttar who’s played three games this week and been outstanding. He’s a player we’ve not had all season. I was pleased for Antonio to score; we want to pride ourselves on set-plays, and we’ve scored a number of those now.
"He needs to stay fit, the reality is when I came in November he was injured and he’s had a couple of other injuries since then. In that position you want someone sharp and alert, at his best he is that. The game away at Hibs was the only time I’ve felt since I’ve been here he’s been fully fit. He was fantastic in that game.
"At other times we’ve had to look for alternatives and Fashion has had to play more as a striker where there’s more focus on him when he’s more of a wide player. He’s been hugely effective in my time here as well."
READ MORE: St Mirren 0 Rangers 3: Season ends on a high for Michael Beale's side
On the summer rebuild, Beale admitted the last few weeks have been the busiest of his career.
He continued: "I’ve not been shocked by anything because I was here before. The added responsibility and time off the pitch managing other areas and doing the recruitment has been busy.
"I’m glad the end of the season is here to be honest because I just have that to focus on, but we’re really in a good place with that and just waiting for one or two things to be signed off. Then we will start to see a new Rangers team come together.
"Albeit with a team that's got over 90 points this year when we haven’t done that too often in the last 15/20 years. Again, everything is broken at Rangers [from the outside] so I’m looking forward to mending it because that’s the perception and I’m not sure it’s quite true.
"The team who won the league this year deserved to and they’ve been the outstanding team but our record has been a strong one and I believe [we're] adding to an already good team."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here