A 31-year-old man remains in serious condition at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being attacked.

Two other men, aged 33 and 19, were treated at hospital after being assaulted and have since been discharged.

Police said 10 arrests were made for a number of alleged offences including assault, acts of public disorder and police assault.

No police officers were injured.

Eight people were also issued with fixed penalty notices.

READ MORE: 'Deliberate' fire causes extensive damage to Scottish restaurant

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan of Greater Glasgow Division said the level of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder was “unacceptable”.

In a statement, he said: “Yesterday afternoon thousands of Celtic supporters gathered in the area of Glasgow Cross for several hours to celebrate their team’s achievement.

"Working with partners, a proportionate policing plan was in place which facilitated the gathering, prioritised public safety and sought to minimise disruption to businesses and communities.

"Throughout the day, there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and incidents of disorder. Police officers took swift and robust action to prevent these escalating.

“Enquiries into all reported incidents are ongoing.”