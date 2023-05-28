Malky Thomson knows that Sunday’s Women’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic will hurt his players but the departing manager has faith that they will come back stronger next term.
A week on from missing out on the SWPL title on a dramatic final day, Thomson’s side struggled to lay a glove on their Glasgow rivals at Hampden before they were ultimately undone by two goals conceded from corner kicks.
It was a disappointing conclusion to Thomson’s three-year tenure as manager but he remains confident that the future remains bright for Rangers.
"You get to the latter stages and you want to try and win it, so there are a lot of emotions," he explained. "We have given a good account of ourselves across a long, hard season.
"I don’t think we ever had proper control when we were in possession and we struggled to create opportunities to score. It is a work in progress. That is three years we have been professional.
"The learning experience they have gained will stand them in good stead. There are fine margins. When you create opportunities you have got to take them.
"I have to say that no matter what we have always been playing for something this season. We won one trophy, we got to the Scottish Cup final and we took it to the last league game.
"I am extremely grateful the club has given me. I have been gifted opportunities to go away and come back and work and I am grateful to the club and to be involved with these players has been fantastic.
"Our principles at the club will stay the same. At the end of the season we always reflect and look to where we strengthen going forward."
READ MORE: St Mirren 0 Rangers 3: Season ends on a high for Michael Beale's side
Meanwhile, Ianis Hagi has won an international recall for Romania after two years out following his first goal since his return to action with Rangers.
The son of former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi netted his first goal for Rangers last week at Hibs after over a year out from a serious knee injury.
He was at the centre of controversy in his homeland in March when Romania boss Edi Iordanescu snubbed him for their opening Euro 2024 games because of doubts over his fitness.
That prompted Romanian icon Hagi senior to blast his country's manager after he accused him of having an agenda against his son.
However, Hagi, 24, has returned to the fold for Romania's Euro 2024 double-header next month against Kosovo and Switzerland and was called up and is set to win his 25th cap.
The Hagi family enjoyed a double celebration last weekend after Ianis netted against Hibs and Gheorghe won the title with Farul Constanta - the club in Romania he owns and manages.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here