A week on from missing out on the SWPL title on a dramatic final day, Thomson’s side struggled to lay a glove on their Glasgow rivals at Hampden before they were ultimately undone by two goals conceded from corner kicks.

It was a disappointing conclusion to Thomson’s three-year tenure as manager but he remains confident that the future remains bright for Rangers.

"You get to the latter stages and you want to try and win it, so there are a lot of emotions," he explained. "We have given a good account of ourselves across a long, hard season.

"I don’t think we ever had proper control when we were in possession and we struggled to create opportunities to score. It is a work in progress. That is three years we have been professional.

"The learning experience they have gained will stand them in good stead. There are fine margins. When you create opportunities you have got to take them.

"I have to say that no matter what we have always been playing for something this season. We won one trophy, we got to the Scottish Cup final and we took it to the last league game.

"I am extremely grateful the club has given me. I have been gifted opportunities to go away and come back and work and I am grateful to the club and to be involved with these players has been fantastic.

"Our principles at the club will stay the same. At the end of the season we always reflect and look to where we strengthen going forward."

Meanwhile, Ianis Hagi has won an international recall for Romania after two years out following his first goal since his return to action with Rangers.

The son of former Real Madrid and Barcelona star Gheorghe Hagi netted his first goal for Rangers last week at Hibs after over a year out from a serious knee injury.

He was at the centre of controversy in his homeland in March when Romania boss Edi Iordanescu snubbed him for their opening Euro 2024 games because of doubts over his fitness.

That prompted Romanian icon Hagi senior to blast his country's manager after he accused him of having an agenda against his son.

However, Hagi, 24, has returned to the fold for Romania's Euro 2024 double-header next month against Kosovo and Switzerland and was called up and is set to win his 25th cap.

The Hagi family enjoyed a double celebration last weekend after Ianis netted against Hibs and Gheorghe won the title with Farul Constanta - the club in Romania he owns and manages.