Second-half goals from Natasha Flint and Claire O’Riordan secured the victory for Alonso’s side in the first cup final held at the national stadium with over 10,000 supporters in attendance.

Celtic were on track for a first-ever championship a week ago before Lauren Davidson’s last-gasp winner for Glasgow City at Ibrox consigned them to a second-place finish.

Those wounds are still smarting for Alonso and his players but the victory over Rangers ensured his team have a trophy to show for their efforts this year – and prevented the Spaniard from having to find a way to lift a demoralised squad.

"It means the world to me,” he beamed. "It was very hard to pick the girls up after we came within two minutes of winning the league last Sunday.

"It would have been a dream in front of a domestic record crowd. It was cruel for us. We transferred the anger and disappointment into aggression and passion. Today against a superb team we dominated the game. We could have scored more and I'm extremely proud.

"I was worried about the mental reaction, if they didn't win this game, but they never give up or let me down.

"It's a very, very special day for me and my family. The fans were singing for 90 minutes once again. We are doing something very special at the football club and today is just one step more.”

O’Riordan added Celtic’s second of the afternoon a matter of minutes after Flint had prodded in the opening goal, flicking on Jacynta’s corner at the near post to put her side in a commanding position in Mount Florida.

The Irish defender was thrilled to get the victory over the line and hopes the success acts as a reward for fans who have supported the team in huge numbers in recent weeks.

Obviously it was difficult finishing off the season the way it did last week but in some ways we took the positives, another record crowd at Celtic Park and another three points to finish off the league season,” she explained. "And we just got back into work as we do every day every week and we reaped the rewards today.

"It was a tough task but the most important thing was we stuck together and grinded out the result.

"It is so important to be able to give back to the fans and I think you can see that if you pay close attention to them when we celebrate with them during the game or even after a game and the times we give to the young fans who come to support us and the families that bring them.

"That connection is really important to grow the women's game and we are really pleased to be able to have that and have the time to be able to have that, again to celebrate together is so special. Words can't really describe it.”

Hampden was the venue for the showpiece occasion for the first time in the history of the women’s game in Scotland and O’Riordan believes that is an apt demonstration of its growth – both at home and further afield.

"Obviously that shows a stepping stone in the right direction in the women's game to be able to put it in such a stage, the progression that the SFA have been able to put into the women's game and shown the support and exposure that has come with that,” she added.

"It can only mean that the game can utilise that and continue to grow and again it is really important for women's football here in Scotland and around the world.”