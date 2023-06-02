For Ange Postecoglou and Celtic, it's a chance to seal a domestic treble this season with the Viaplay Cup and Scottish Premiership titles already won.

On the flip side, Billy Dodds leads his side to Hampden with the aim of lifting the trophy for just the second time in the club's history.

Here, our writers predict the outcome of the Scottish Cup final...

READ MORE: David Moyes breaks silence on Celtic job speculation

Matthew Lindsay

Celtic 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2

The heart is, as an Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporter, probably ruling the head somewhat with this pre-Scottish Cup final prediction.

Or maybe this hot snap has simply fried my brain.

Can the Highlanders, who missed out on the Premiership play-offs last month when they lost their final Championship game at home to Ayr United, really come down to Hampden and beat the treble-chasing Glasgow giants in their first competitive outing in four weeks?

It seems as likely as Rangers conceding a penalty at Ibrox.

But Caley Thistle have been in this position before on numerous occasions before over the years and proved their many doubters wrong in spectacular fashion.

It would be foolish to write them off entirely.

I certainly think the absence of centre half Cameron Carter-Vickers from the Celtic rearguard gives the underdogs an outside chance.

Defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata should get the nod to play alongside Carl Starfelt from his manager Ange Postecoglou after doing well in the 5-0 mauling of Aberdeen last Saturday.

But with the vastly-experienced Billy McKay and on-form Nathan Shaw at his disposal, Billy Dodds has two men who can cause the favourites’ new-look backline problems.

If Caley Thistle can avoid conceding an early goal, get decent service in to McKay and Shaw and capitalise on whatever opportunities fall their way, it could get interesting.

But they will certainly travel to Mount Florida in hope not expectation.

Aidan Smith

Celtic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1

There was doubt creeping into the outcome of this fixture before last weekend as Celtic appeared to have taken their foot off the gas after lifting the Scottish Premiership title.

A thumping victory over Aberdeen on Trophy Day has since put that suggestion to rest and I think Celtic will ultimately have too much for Inverness in the showpiece final.

Lifting the Scottish Cup could be the perfect way for Ange Postecoglou to call time on his Parkhead career as he looks set to move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou has prided himself on the “we don’t stop” message during his time at Celtic and he simply won’t allow his players to underestimate Billy Dodd’s Caley Thistle on the final day of their season.

A word for the underdogs though - it would be great to see Inverness put up a fight in the final for the neutrals, but with no competitive games played for over a month, it will be a hugely difficult task.

Dodds will have his side as prepared as they can be and the Highlanders deserve credit for reaching the final in the first place. Caley fans will have everything crossed for a repeat of their 2015 heroics.

Ewan Paton

Celtic 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0

The Hoops will secure their historic eighth domestic treble at the national stadium.

Nearly totally full of Celtic fans, they will enjoy their day in the sun by watching their team easily take care of Billy Dodds' men.

It's unusual to see such a large score in a cup final, however, the sheer gulf between the teams and the fact that Caley Thistle hasn't played a competitive fixture in around a full month surely points to a very comfortable afternoon for Ange Postecoglou and his players.

David Irvine

Celtic 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have upset the odds before, and there's no doubt they'll do it sometime again in the future; I just don't see it happening at Hampden on Saturday evening.

Ange Postecoglou has his sights firmly set on a domestic treble and in doing so earning a record eighth domestic sweep for Celtic.

Of course in recent weeks Celtic have appeared a little off the boil with the league title secured, but they were right bang at it against Aberdeen.

There's little suggestion Celtic will take Inverness lightly at Hampden, and with speculation rife over Postecoglou's future he'll be demanding a result to show his attention wasn't elsewhere.

And to that point, if interest from Spurs does result in a move to London, Postecoglou will be intent on going out with a full trophy case.

For Dodds, it'd take a gargantuan effort for his side to upset the odds and with so long since their last competitive fixture, I think it will prove a task too big for the Championship side.