The veteran English keeper will not have had many quieter games in his long career. Could do little about the late Danny McKay header.

Alistair Johnston 7

The right back got upfield and initiated the attack which led to the opening goal. Was untroubled defensively.

Tomoki Iwata 6

The defensive midfielder filled in for the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre half. His use of the ball left much to be desired at times. Still, he helped Celtic win and complete the treble.

Carl Starfelt 6

Had no difficulty dealing with the twin Inverness Caledonian Thistle strike force of Billy McKay and Nathan Shaw or Austin Samuels. Could have done better for the Caley Thistle goal.

Greg Taylor 7

Rounded off and exceptional season with an assured personal display at left back.

Callum McGregor 8

Led by example in the middle of the park. Was full or energy and invention throughout. Bossed that crucial area totally. Teed up Liel Abada for the all-important second in the second-half.

Reo Hatate 5

Has not reached the heights he scaled before his injury lay-off. Lacked his usual sharpness and penetration.

Matt O’Riley 7

Fired just wide during cagey opening exchanges, tested Mark Ridgers from a tight angle and then set up the opener.

Daizen Maeda 6

Looked capable of creating an opening whenever he got on the ball. Cut inside and went close in the first-half. Failed to reappear for the second and was replaced by Liel Abada.

Kyogo Furuhashi 8

Shrugged off a minor injury to make the starting line-up. Broke the deadlock with a brilliant first-time strike. Nearly made it a double before half-time. Was replaced by Hyeon-gyu Oh before an hour had elapsed. His tally for the 2022/23 season finished at 34. The Japanese striker has been a sensational signing.

Jota 7

Gave opposition left back Cameron Harper a torrid afternoon with his trickery and pace down the right flank. Switched to the left after half-time and skinned Wallace Duffy on two occasions. Got involved in the second goal and tucked away the winner in injury-time.

Substitutes

Liel Abada 6 (for Abada, 46)

Put Celtic two in front after an hour had elapsed when he got on the end of a McGregor cut back and side-footed beyond Hart.

Hyeon-gyu Oh 4 (for Furuhashi, 59)

Led the line well. Had two on target shots blocked.

David Turnbull 3 (for Hatate, 76)

Calm on the ball.

Sead Haksabanovic 3 (for O’Riley, 76)

Tried his luck from long distance.

James Forrest 2 (for Jota, 90+2)

On in injury-time.