ANGE Postecoglou tonight refused to commit his future to Celtic after leading the Parkhead club to a world record eighth domestic treble.
Postecoglou, whose team beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 at Hampden today to lift the Scottish Cup, has been strongly linked with a summer move to Spurs in recent days.
The Greek-Australian stressed that he was only focused on celebrating the historic success with his players and coaching staff after overseeing a clean sweep of domestic silverware.
Asked if he would be at Celtic next season, Postecoglou said: “I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24, 48 hours, as long as I can, before somebody drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something that has been hard-earned.
“The reality of it is there’s probably players in that dressing room who won’t be here next year. That’s the nature of football.
“But I want them to enjoy it. I’m going to enjoy it and that’s all I’m going to focus on until somebody grabs me by the collar and tells me that I have to answer certain questions.”
Asked if he had a message for Celtic fans who are worried he may leave for North London in the coming days, Postecoglou said: “I would say to them what I would say to the players – let’s enjoy this.
“I deserve to enjoy this, the people around me deserve to enjoy this. Whatever other people want to focus on and talk about, I am not going to miss enjoying this moment with this group of people.
“But also I owe it to my family, my friends, those people closest to me. Everyone works hard and makes sacrifices to enjoy these moments.
“I understand that other people who aren’t invested in it want to ask these questions, but, for me, right now, the most important thing is that we reflect and just be in the moment of crowning something special.
“They (the fans) deserve to enjoy this moment because, irrespective of what happens in the future, why would you not want to enjoy this moment for what it is? It is something historic.”
