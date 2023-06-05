Rangers and Leeds United could be set to roll back the years and rekindle their Battle of Britain showdown with a blockbuster Ibrox friendly this summer.
Boss Michael Beale is putting his plans in place ahead of the new campaign and has already signed off on fixtures against Newcastle United and Hamburg next month.
Now United are in discussions over a return to Glasgow three decades after the famous Champions League ties that saw Walter Smith's side topple the English giants over two legs.
READ MORE: Kenny Miller on coaching, life experiences and his managerial mentors
Rangers recorded successive 2-1 wins back in season 1992/93 as they secured their spot in the group stages of the maiden Champions League format and went on to narrowly miss out on a place in the final against AC Milan.
The visit of Leeds - who have been linked with a move for former Gers boss Steven Gerrard following the departure of Sam Allardyce - would provoke emotional memories for the Ibrox crowd as they focus their attentions on the fortunes of Beale's side heading into the new campaign and their shot at the Premiership title.
Rangers will return to action at Auchenhowie in the coming weeks before heading to Germany for a training camp as Beale puts his players and his summer recruits through their paces.
The glamour fixture against Newcastle will serve as a testimonial for legendary keeper Allan McGregor and HSV visit Ibrox just days later for an eagerly-awaited meeting between the clubs.
READ MORE: The Bennett, Bisgrove and Beale era must pay off quickly for Rangers
Leeds have now been pencilled in to provide the opposition on Wednesday, July 26 and negotiations are ongoing as Rangers seek to firm up their plans before the competitive action begins at home and abroad next term.
Beale has already added midfielder Kieran Dowell and defender Dujon Sterling to his squad ahead of the new campaign but a move for keeper Jack Butland remains a work in progress.
The former England shot-stopper is closing in on a switch to Ibrox and Rangers could be in a position to confirm their third summer signing in the coming days.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here