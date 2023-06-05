Boss Michael Beale is putting his plans in place ahead of the new campaign and has already signed off on fixtures against Newcastle United and Hamburg next month.

Now United are in discussions over a return to Glasgow three decades after the famous Champions League ties that saw Walter Smith's side topple the English giants over two legs.

Rangers recorded successive 2-1 wins back in season 1992/93 as they secured their spot in the group stages of the maiden Champions League format and went on to narrowly miss out on a place in the final against AC Milan.

The visit of Leeds - who have been linked with a move for former Gers boss Steven Gerrard following the departure of Sam Allardyce - would provoke emotional memories for the Ibrox crowd as they focus their attentions on the fortunes of Beale's side heading into the new campaign and their shot at the Premiership title.

Rangers will return to action at Auchenhowie in the coming weeks before heading to Germany for a training camp as Beale puts his players and his summer recruits through their paces.

The glamour fixture against Newcastle will serve as a testimonial for legendary keeper Allan McGregor and HSV visit Ibrox just days later for an eagerly-awaited meeting between the clubs.

Leeds have now been pencilled in to provide the opposition on Wednesday, July 26 and negotiations are ongoing as Rangers seek to firm up their plans before the competitive action begins at home and abroad next term.

Beale has already added midfielder Kieran Dowell and defender Dujon Sterling to his squad ahead of the new campaign but a move for keeper Jack Butland remains a work in progress.

The former England shot-stopper is closing in on a switch to Ibrox and Rangers could be in a position to confirm their third summer signing in the coming days.