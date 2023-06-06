Butland will become the third arrival of the summer at Ibrox as boss Michael Beale addresses a key area of his recruitment drive ahead of the new campaign.

Beale has already completed moves for Kieran Dowell, the former Norwich City midfielder, and Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling in recent weeks.

Now Butland will go through the formalities of finalising his switch after arriving in Glasgow to begin the next stage of his career.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Manchester United and will move to Ibrox following the expiry of his contract with Crystal Palace.

Beale has identified Butland as the man to take over the number one jersey from Allan McGregor after he brought the curtain down on his illustrious career at the end of the season.

And the 42-year-old has now landed his top target between the sticks as Butland prepares to sign on the dotted line ahead of Rangers' return to pre-season action in the coming weeks.

Butland will face competition from Robby McCrorie for the gloves next term but the future remains uncertain for Jon McLaughlin as he enters the final 12 months of his Ibrox deal.

The arrival of the former Birmingham and Stoke shot-stopper is the latest boost for Beale as he also closes in on a move for midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

The Ecuadorian is poised to quit Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC and is expected to jet in for a medical sooner rather than later to add further strength to the Ibrox midfield.

Beale will put his new recruits through their paces at a training camp in Germany next month as he ramps up his preparations for a shot at the Premiership title.

The visit of Newcastle United will see Ibrox pay tribute to McGregor in his testimonial fixture and Hamburg will also make the trip to Glasgow for a friendly.

Rangers are in discussions with Leeds United over a meeting just days later and a match on the continent is also under consideration ahead of the big kick-off.