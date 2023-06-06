In an exclusive, five-part series, he detailed the Australian's first job in this continent and looked at how it helped form the man who won a world record eighth domestic treble with Celtic on Saturday and was today appointed Spurs manager.

PART ONE: REPUTATION IN TATTERS, UNEMPLOYABLE

BARELY a week has gone by in the past season without Ange Postecoglou being linked with a vacancy at a Premier League club down in England.

The Celtic manager has been installed among the bookmakers’ favourites to take over at Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Leeds United and Southampton during the past 10 months.

As he prepares for the Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden on Saturday evening, speculation about him joining Spurs this summer abounds.

The Greek-Australian is, as a result of the success he has enjoyed during the two seasons which he has spent in Scotland and the attractive football his team has played in is time here, a hot property and then some.

It is a far cry from where he found himself back in 2008 after being sacked as manager of the national age-group sides in his adopted homeland.

As he looked back on in his spell in the “wilderness” in his book Changing the Game: Football in Australia Through My Eyes, he wrote: “I was, apparently, unemployable. It seemed like my reputation was in tatters.”

His seven year spell in charge of both the under-17 and under 20 teams had ended in acrimonious circumstances the year before after he failed to qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Canada.

Postecoglou felt the difficulties of moving from the Oceania to the Asian Football Confederation – a switch that had only taken place in 2006 – had been completely overlooked by the public, the media and the football authorities.

He had been instantly struck by the “cavernous differences” in investment, fitness and technique. The deficiencies in the Australian youth development system, which he had long been aware of and exasperated by, were cruelly exposed.

However, disappointing results against China, Laos and South Korea drew a furious backlash and he ultimately paid the price.

His infamous spat with former Socceroos player Craig Foster live on national television – a rammy that has since become a bit of a Your Tube classic – highlighted the ill-feeling there was towards him Down Under around that time.

Peter Cklamovski, an Australian coach and manager of Macedonian heritage who worked alongside Postecoglou at the under-17 and under-20 teams and was later his assistant during his stints with Australia and Yokohama F Marinos, saw what he went through at close quarters.

“It was in a tough moment for Ange,” he said. “I am not sure how to say this the right way or in a nice way, but he was got getting respected in Australia the way he should have been. He couldn’t get jobs.”

Greg Gavalas, who has covered Greek and Australian football for publications across the world for the past 20 years, believed that Postecoglou had a valid point and was also dismayed by the vicious criticism that he was subjected to.

“They were really harsh on him over here,” he said. “Ironically, when he was coaching the senior national team here years after that, a little bit of that antipathy remained in the media despite the results he enjoyed.

“But he was 100 per cent correct. We have a funny way of developing players in Australia. They follow a robotic system. There has been a lot of calls over the years for coaches to focus more on technique and allow players to be creative. We aren’t creating enough skilful players. As I say, it is very robotic. Even today, his argument still stands.”

Postecolgou found, much to his frustration, that no openings were available to him in the newly-formed A-League. He picked up work as a pundit with Fox Sports and was grateful for the income that provided. But he retained a strong belief in his coaching abilities and remained determined to stay involved in coaching at a high level.

He started putting training sessions for his friends’ kids at his local park. He also developed a programme called V-Elite in conjunction with the Football Federation Victoria which was based on Clairefontaine. He had visited the renowned French national football centre in his previous role and had been deeply influenced by what he had seen.

But the big opportunity which he craved was to come thousands of miles away in the unlikeliest location - and would see him return to his land or his birth nearly four decades after he and his family had emigrated.

Con Makris, the multi-millionaire Victoria businessman who had previously been involved with National Soccer League franchise West Adelaide, had purchased struggling Panachaiki in his native Greece a few years earlier.

Makris had, despite investing sizeable chunks of his personal fortune, struggled to make any tangible progress and had gone through a succession of managers.

He remembered Postecoglou from his days with South Melbourne and approached him to see if he would be interested in taking over. His compatriot needed little persuading to accept a full-time position and get back into the professional game.v

His time at Panachaiki would, despite being brief and occasionally turbulent, resurrect his career, show that his methods worked overseas, increase his skillset, expose him to both a different style of football and level of scrutiny and pressure, fuel a desire to work in Europe again and provide him with numerous experiences which he has drawn on at Celtic.

There are certainly many parallels between the challenge that lay ahead of him in the ancient city of Patras in 2008 and the task he took on when he arrived in Glasgow back in 2021.

Stephen Kontourou, a London-born Greek-Cypriot who writes for the Hellas Football website, explained that Panachaiki are very much sleeping giants of the Greek game and have, despite being in the lower leagues for years, heady ambitions because of their storied past.

“Panachiaki are not particularly well known outside of Greece,” he said. “But they actually have a lot of history. They have been around for a very long time. They were formed in 1891 and pre-date AEK Athens, Panathinaikos, Olympiakos and PAOK.

“They are from the city of Patras, which is the third largest city in Greece after Athens and Thessaloniki. From the late 1960s to the early 2000s they were a regular feature in the First Division. They have also won a record six Second Division titles, the most of any Greek club.

“They were also the first Greek club outside of Athens and Thessaloniki to play in Europe. They played in the UEFA Cup in 1973, albeit very briefly.

“They have a big following, a hardcore fan base. They have a 12,000-capacity stadium. Their fans are very passionate. They can switch from being completely behind their team to completely vilifying them. There is a lot to take in with this club.

“I would compare Patras to Berlin in many ways. They have no team that is competing for the German title despite being a major city. Patras should have a club in the Super League. It is the same with Larissa. They are the only team outside of Athens and Thessaloniki to ever win the Greek title. But they are in the second division now.

“There is a lot of mismanagement in Greek football, unfortunately. That is why you see a lot of big clubs like Iraklis, Panachaiki and Larissa in the lower leagues. Some are even way down in the regional leagues.

“Panachaiki ran into financial problems in the early 2000s, were relegated and got stuck in the lower echelons of the game. Con Makris bought the club with aspirations to take them back to the very top.

“But there is a lack of building for the future in Greek football. Everything is about right now, about instant success, about the short-term. They fell as low as the fourth tier. When Ange joined they were still struggling in the third division.”

Still, both owner and manager were excited about what the future held when the new appointment was announced at a packed press conference in the Kostas Davourlis Stadium in the March of 2008.

"It was my dream to bring him to Panachaiki,” said Makris. “I didn't think a technician of his worth would come to the team. He has won everything, having experience and psychology. He is free from me to do whatever he wants. I have asked him to build the team of the future.”

“I had a career in Australia, but my dream was always to come to Greece,” said Postecoglou. “I didn't achieve it as a player, but I achieve it as a coach.

“I don't want to say much, I like to work. It doesn't matter what I have achieved so far, but what I will achieve from now on. All I ask is a little patience until I know the team. I like to take firm and sure steps.

“If I didn't think I could succeed in Panachaki, I wouldn't have come. My philosophy is for the team to get results, because that's what counts, but also to play good football and bring people to the stadium.

“We will play aggressively, we will take risks, we are not afraid. As a player I played for only one team. As a coach I worked in only one team and then for six years in the national teams. I like to stay in one team and build it and not keep changing teams. I don't like to lose, I like to create something that will last for a long time.”

It was a bold and admirable declaration of intent. But the project he was faced with was huge and the difficulties which he was set to encounter both on and off the park myriad. Many others had failed miserably.

His predecessor Ivan Jovanovic, the Yugoslavian who went on to lead Cypriot club APOEL to four Cypriot titles and into the Champions League group stages for the first time and who is now in charge of Panathinaikos, had left after proving unable to deliver the silverware Makris demanded.

Could Postecoglou fare better than those who had gone before him, survive in his new role and prove the people who had written him off back in Australia wrong?

PART TWO: CULTURE SHOCK AND HEART ATTACKS

THE task that lay ahead of Ange Postecoglou when he took over at Celtic in 2021 was considerable and there were not many in Scottish football who fancied his chances of succeeding and surviving.

The little-known Greek-Australian coach was charged with making the Parkhead club the dominant force in the country once again after a wretched trophyless season.

He also had to get their legions of deeply disgruntled supporters – some of whom had staged angry protests outside the front of the stadium as the bid to make history and complete 10-In-A-Row had unravelled in spectacular fashion - back onside.

The transformation that Postecoglou, who was the Glasgow outfit’s second choice to replace Neil Lennon after former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, has overseen since has been as unexpected as it has been remarkable.

It was not, however, the first time that he had travelled across the globe to Europe and resurrected the fortunes of a fallen giant in difficult circumstances against seemingly insurmountable odds to the delight and disbelief of their fans.

He performed exactly the same feat with Panachaiki in his native Greece back in 2008.

Vaggelis Gerogiannis, a journalist with Patras newspaper Peloponnisos who covered his local team during Postecoglou’s rollercoaster 10-month spell as manager, recalled how there had been, as was the case two years ago in this country, widespread scepticism about how the new manager would fare when he arrived.

“I was very close to the club at the time,” he said. “The owner Con Makris told us that he was going to bring a very famous coach to Patras who was going to work very hard to bring success to Panachaiki.

“But the truth was nobody expected that Postecoglou would bring so much to Panachaiki. Because I felt Con Makris was a man who didn’t know so much about football. Normally his choices were bad for the team, very bad.

“These days, the biggest opponent Panachaiki have is their financial difficulties. Back then, the biggest problem was Con Makris. This man was very wealthy and had a lot of money to spend. The problem was that he had no idea about football.

“When he came to Patras in 2005, the club was in the second tier. They got relegated in their first year. A lot of people around him lied to him and stole money from him. But he didn’t learn any lessons because he made exactly the same mistakes in his second year. He was both the solution and the problem.

“Bringing in Postecoglou wasn’t a bad decision of course. But at first, we didn’t know who he was. We knew he was a Greek-Australian who had coached in Australia. But that was it. Nobody knew him or expected much from him.

“It was very difficult for him in the beginning. The circumstances were hard. Financially, there were no problems at that time. But the environment of the club was not good. The demands of the fans were too high. He had to prove to them that he was the best coach for Panachaiki at that period.”

Sound familiar? Postecoglou was, as was very much true when he took over at Celtic, undeterred by the negativity surrounding his appointment. He was convinced he could make an impact and oversee an upturn in fortunes. He set about his work with trademark vigour.

Having left Greece for Australia with his family when he was six, he struggled initially with the language barrier because his use of his native tongue had waned in the years he had been living abroad. But he quickly adapted and was soon getting an important message over to the players who he had inherited.

He was shocked at the time-wasting antics and general ill-discipline of his charges in one of the first games he took charge of against a local village side.

In the dressing room after the 0-0 draw he quietly, but forcibly, explained to them that in order to improve and flourish they had to play a different way from their opponents, work hard from kick-off to the final whistle, attack at every available opportunity and enjoy their football.

They quickly embraced their new manager’s alien philosophy and were soon showing promising signs of progress on the park as a result.

After the 2007/08 campaign had ended, Postecoglou contacted Peter Cklamovski, who had been his fitness coach with the Australia Under-17 and Under-20 teams, and asked if he would consider joining him in Patras as his assistant. His old compadre jumped at the opportunity. “He finished off the remainder of the season and decided to stay on,” he said. “That is when I got called in. There was no hesitation from me. As soon as he proposed the idea I had no second thoughts.

“I was pumped to go with him, work hard, be by his side and keep learning from him. I had no questions. I was there for him. I went with passion and enthusiasm. It was a helluva chapter for us.”

Cklamovski, who worked as No 2 during his mentor’s subsequent stints with Australia and Yokohama F Marinos before going on to make a name for himself as a manager in his own right with Shimizu S-Pulse and Montedio Yamagata in Japan, quickly discovered exactly what his old associate had been contending with when he arrived.

“Speaking to you about Panachaiki has brought some memorable flashbacks to me,” he said. “It was a real culture shock for both us and them at the same time – in the respect of our expectations, the way we trained, the way we worked and the intensity of our football.

“That has never changed for Ange. That has been a consistent mandate. His football has always been high-octane, high-intensity. You guys know that better than anyone now right? You can see that at Celtic now. It is a big feature of Ange’s football.

“But it was a massive culture shock for Greek football and also for our team back in 2008. I can remember we were working hard in pre-season. We had limited resources. But we had a few opportunities to monitor players with heart rate monitors and different devices. The players nearly had heart attacks because of how hard we working.

“That was one culture shock for them. For us, it was just our expectation, our demand, our belief. The main surprise to us was how easy they took it. As I say, that was a culture shock for us.

“But that is where the synergy comes in. You don’t have to adjust, you have to work out the players and come up with a way to get the best out of them. We did that. They were all for it. Once they got into the groove they were flying.

“That turned into a massive advantage for us when the competition started because we were fitter than everyone and were playing at a higher tempo than us. Nobody could keep up with us.”

Postecoglou has made many exceptional signings as Celtic manager in the past two years. Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Josip Juranovic, Alastair Johnston, Reo Hatate, Liel Abada, Jota, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi have all excelled and become firm fan favourites.

He enjoyed the same success in the transfer market at Panachaiki in his first window. Greek defender Georgios Diamantis, Liberian midfielder Oliver Makor and Argentinian striker Fabian Caballero all proved to be value for money and helped their new team to make a blistering start to the 2008/09 season.

“The budget wasn’t big,” said Cklamovski. “It didn’t give us a lot to play around with. We were not going to get everything that we wished for.

“But something that Ange and I were used to coming from an Australian football environment was being really creative with how you use your budget. We had to prioritise and decide what was going to make the biggest impact on our environment, how it would connect to what we do every day in training and then put that everyday approach into the game. That is what we did do.”

Gerogiannis was, like so many in Patras, stunned and delighted by the turnaround he witnessed.

“Nobody expected a man who knew his job so well, who worked so hard, who was so respectful with his players, with journalists, with the fans and with the staff,” he said. “With his hard work, Postecoglou managed to show he was the best manager for Panachaiki.

“He had a very good relationship with the players. He showed that he was very good at psychology with his players. The team played very good football under him. They played very disciplined football. It became clear early on that Ange was a fan of discipline.

“The players loved him. He was not open with them or close with them, but they loved him all the same. They knew that under him they were going to have justice, they would be treated fairly. They also realised that they would play better football. As I say, they loved him.”

That is backed up by one of the new recruits who Postecoglou brought in to boost Panachaiki’s chances of winning promotion from the Gamma Ethniki to the Beta Ethniki – former Dundee forward Caballero.

PART THREE: DIRTY TACTICS AND DODGY REFEREES

FABIAN Caballero is still remembered with great affection by Dundee fans for his heroics up front during the five years which he spent at Dens Park in the early 2000s.

The first-half double which the Argentinian striker scored in a 2-0 win over Celtic at Parkhead – a result which remains the Tayside outfit’s last triumph over their Glasgow rivals either home or away 22 years on - at the end of his debut season endeared him to Dark Blues diehards for life.

Yet, Caballero, who was dubbed MacCaballero by adoring supporters, looks back his short spell playing under the Scottish champions’ current manager Ange Postecoglou in Greece with exactly the same fondness.

He had just finished a stint with Provincial Osorno in Chile in the summer of 2008 when his agent was contacted by a representative of Panachaiki. A deal was quickly agreed and soon he was on his travels once again. He would have no regrets about making the move.

Speaking through a Spanish interpreter from his home in Paraguay earlier this week, Caballero confessed that he had loved the attacking style of play which Postecoglou demanded that his team play.

He also stressed that he has not been at all surprised at the success which his old gaffer – whose appointment by Celtic in 2021 was ridiculed by many at the time - has presided over in this country in the past two years after his experiences in Patras.

“Yes, I was with Ange in Greece in Panachaiki in the 2008/2009 season,” he said. “I was there for about a year, but I think our time together only lasted about five months. He left the club in December.

“That was due to a problem which he had with the club owner I believe (there is more about that episode in the fourth instalment of Ange’s Odyssey). The president was Australian and then another president from Greece replaced him. But the truth is that with me he was a great manager.

“I saw first hand that he is a great coach when I was in Greece. He worked very well, especially in the offensive part of the game. But he was very strict. He loved the offensive defensive side of the game and the offensive part. All the games I played under him we won. I thought he was great.

“I think Ange, aside from being a good coach, signs great players too. When I was at Panachaiki I had a lot of great team mates. The offensive players we had in the team especially were very good.”

Caballero continued: “It makes me very happy to see Ange at such a big club like Celtic. I don’t follow Scottish football much nowadays, but I do know that he is there and is doing a very good job at a club that a lot of managers want to be at.

“I think he’s a manager who gets better with every passing year. What he is doing now with Celtic is even better than what he did in Greece. Celtic are a big club with a lot of pressure. But I think he is doing everything right and deserves it. I’d like the chance to greet him personally and congratulate him for the position he now finds himself in.”

The instant impact that Caballero and the others who joined that summer made showed that Postecoglou – who had previously worked in Australian club football with South Melbourne as well as with the Australian Under-17 and Under-20 teams – had the ability to unearth talent for an affordable price in the international transfer market.

That is, as Celtic fans have witnessed, a skill which he still possesses in abundance. He has made some exceptional signings in the past two years. Very few arrivals have failed to pass muster.

But Postecoglou still had to fit his new acquisitions and his existing players into a system which was effective in Greek football. He duly did so.

Peter Cklamovski, his long-time associate who worked as his assistant in his second season at Panachaiki, believes the fruitful spell underlined to the Greek-Australian that the formation and game plan which he favours and now utilises to such effect at Celtic would work anywhere.

“We used a version of 4-3-3,” he said. “Over my 15 year journey with Ange, he hasn’t wavered on his belief and intent. He was always pushing hard on how he wants his teams to play, was always encouraging his players to play with tempo, intensity and a ruthless edge in their mentality.

“That was true in Greece, it was true in Japan (when the pair were together at Yokohama F Marinos) and it was true when we were with Australia and played world champions Germany twice. His mantra will never change. The DNA of his football will never change. And he will never stop evolving.”

Postecoglou was also not afraid to promote youngsters to his Panachaiki team. Some proved unable to rise to the challenge. But many others flourished. The most notable success was a slight local 17-year-old called Andreas Samaris.

The promising defensive midfielder went from strength to strength after being handed an extended run in the first team. He represented the Greek national team on 39 occasions and made a €10m move to Benfica in Portugal in 2014.

“There was some good young talent there definitely,” said Cklamovski. “Andreas was a really good prospect in Greek football at the time and Ange kind of gave him his opportunity. But I think the environment we created helped him so much.

“It doesn’t matter what age a player is, the environment Ange creates gets the best out of every player, whether they are a teenager or a veteran coming to the end of their career. The objective is always the same for everyone – have the best season of your career now.

“But it has been great to follow Andreas’s career and see him reach the level he has. A few years ago now Australia played Greece twice in international friendlies and it was nice to see him again. It was a nice rendezvous for Ange and I. Andreas was in tears. The emotion he showed was typical of so many at Panachaiki. In fact, it was mirrored across the board.

“Times it by 30 odd players and staff. It was a really special group. It just goes to show how good Ange is. Ange is brilliant, mate. He got that team together, galvanised. He had super connection with the group, they had super mentality. There was nothing to stop us.”

The Panachaiki side that Postecoglou assembled for the 2008/09 season took the Southern Group of the Gamma Ethniki by storm despite the occasionally underhand tactics which their opponents resorted to.

“The style of football in Greece was completely different to what we had been used to,” said Cklamovski. It was a slower style, a more subdued style, a more conservative style. And therein lay an opportunity for us.

“We are the complete opposite. We are foot to the floor from the first second to the last second. Try and stop us. Teams in Greece don’t want to play that way. They will try to kill the game. They will have the grass grown long on the pitch. They will do whatever they can to slow you down. On the field and off the field.

“They try to beat you in different ways. Sometimes it wasn’t on the field with their men playing better football than our men. They couldn’t keep up with us, couldn’t stop us. They had to find other ways, other tricks. The tempo was slow and we were fitter, hungrier, more aggressive.

“There was a little gamesmanship, nothing out of the ordinary. They would come out for kick-off late. The grass was grown long. The opposition fans were very volatile, which we loved. You had to, how shall I put this, be careful with the referee sometimes as well. That is a part of Greek football as well.

“It was completely different from the football that Ange and I had grown up with in Australia. But we were flying. Nothing could stop us.”

The new-look Panachaiki recorded some impressive results playing their revolutionary brand of “Angeball”; Agia Paraskevi, Agios Dimitrios, Aiolikos, Atsalenios, Haidari, Hersonissos, Egaleo, Fostiras, Kerqavnos, Koropi, Neos Astera Rethymno, Panargiakos and Vyzas were all overcome with ease that season.

The team quickly romped to the top of the table. The fans responded by coming out in large numbers to cheer on their resurgent heroes. A longed-for promotion and a significant step towards the top flight of the Greek game seemed a certainty and Patras was abuzz.

“I loved that time,” said Cklamovski. “Winning in Greece is everything for the supporters. That is what European football is all about. But it suited us down to the ground. The away fans tried to put you off your game by threatening you. That might rattle some players mentally. But that is the passion the fans have.

“If you are not getting results it is not such a nice place to be. It is not nice to come home or be around the town if you are not getting results because everyone’s happiness depends on it. But when you do get results you are on top of the world, you have a top week ahead until the next game comes. It was beautiful, we loved it.”

It took an unprecedented global crisis, the worst riots in Greece in generations and the sudden arrival of a controversial new owner to bring a premature end of Ange Postecoglou’s time with Panachaiki.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY CRAIG WILLIAMS

PART FOUR: I PREDICT A RIOT

TENSIONS in Greece were already running high towards the end of 2008 due to fears over the global economic crisis and rising unemployment levels as well as a widespread unhappiness about the corruption and dysfunctionality of state institutions.

But when Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old student, was shot and killed by two police officers in the Exarcheia district of central Athens one evening in early December it tipped a large section of the population over the edge.

Mass demonstrations in the capital quickly escalated into full-scale riots – protesters trashed property and threw missiles and Molotov cocktails at police during ugly skirmishes - and the unrest soon spread to other major towns and cities across the country.

The trouble in the streets, however, did not stop lawyer Alexis Kougias from making some outlandish and unsubstantiated claims about both the tragic incident and the dead boy when he represented the officers in court days later.

Kougias, who had been involved in the trials of many notorious criminals and even terrorist organisations during his career, stated that ballistic tests showed the bullet had been fired as a warning and ricocheted and alleged the victim had been demonstrating “deviant behaviour”. The remarks provoked an outcry.

They were subsequently proved to be “completely inaccurate” and the Athens Bar Association initiated disciplinary proceedings.

So when Kougias - who had played football for Olympiakos Loutraki, Iraklis Thessaloniki and Pelops Kiato as a young man, had once been called up into the Greek national squad and had previously been president of AEK Athens - took control at Panachaiki shortly afterwards it was never going to be accepted by their supporters.

Or, for that matter, work out well for their manager Ange Postecoglou.

Sure enough, the social upheaval and violent scenes that had flared across Greece soon erupted in Patras.

“There were a few crazy moments at Panachaiki,” said Postecoglou’s then assistant Peter Cklamovski. “One in particular comes to mind. Towards the end of the journey, we had finished our training session at the stadium one afternoon. The change of ownership was announced on the radio and it emerged that the new owner was coming in to the club to do a press conference.

“By the time he arrived, there was mayhem, total mayhem, in Patras. There were riots. Shop windows were smashed in, bins were set on fire, bus stops were set on fire, cars were turned over and set on fire. The riot police were called in to restore order.

“We had to be locked in the stadium for our own safety. We were locked in for hours. We couldn’t get out. The supporters were blocking the stadium to prevent the new owner from coming in and we couldn’t get out. We were stuck.

“He eventually managed to get in to the stadium and the press conference happened. Everyone was listening to it on the radio because we were trapped. But we could hear that it was going wild outside. It was mayhem, crazy.

“I could just hear a lot of noise. I was thinking: ‘F***! What’s going on?’ So I tried to have a look outside. I opened the door, stuck my head outside and instantly got whacked with a huge cloud of tear gas that got into my eyes. The police were trying to stop all the rioters from scaling the fence and coming in to the stadium.”

Postecoglou - who had been brought in by his fellow Greek-Australian Con Makris, a multi-millionaire property developer, 10 months earlier - had worked wonders that season and hopes were high Panachaiki could win the Southern Group of the Gamma Ethniki and promotion.

But all had not been well for some time before Kougias suddenly appeared on the scene and sparked chaos. Cklamovski witnessed how his friend and long-term associate helped to hold the entire club together off the pitch, not just keep the team winning on the park, during that unsettling period.

“There was probably a three or four month spell where players and staff weren’t paid,” he said. “I think that sometimes happens in Europe when a club runs into financial difficulties. But this was something that was right in front of us. These people relied on the money to feed their families. It wasn’t a nice predicament to be in.

“But the way Ange managed through that, the way he kept everyone together as a family and working for the common cause, working for the club who aren’t paying them, was remarkable. I was amazed at what he did.

“That can shake an environment, that can rattle a whole club. Things can fall away pretty quickly when those sort of things are happening, from an individual perspective, a team perspective, a club perspective. But he had everyone together and eating out of his hand. It was an amazing piece of work. Kudos to him.

“What was going on off the field was part of the challenge of being at the club. But we were still managing to make progress every day with our football. We were flying.”

There are numerous accounts of why Postecoglou chose to end his time at Panachaiki. One frequently-repeated tale is that he walked after the new owner sent a note into the dressing room at half-time in a match outlining the changes that he wanted made. Cklamovski is reluctant to expand on the exact details 15 years on.

But asked if the reports of boardroom interference are true, he said: “Yeah, perhaps mate. Let’s put it this way, it wouldn’t get much attention. Ange was never going to listen to anyone who tells him what he should do with his team like that or what they should be trying to do on the pitch.

“That is just a bit of useless noise that no manager needs. But that is something that Ange could handle quite easily, it didn’t distract him.”

Postecoglou, though, could see that there was no prospect of him working under such a contentious and interfering character. He quickly took affirmative action. “It was Ange who really made the decision that it was time to go,” said Cklamovski. “As soon as he said that, I followed him without any hesitation.

“New ownership took over. That was the catalyst of the decision. It is fair to say there was a change of direction and control. Ange was pretty sharp in his decision. He said what he wanted to. I said: ‘Mate, it’s up to you’. He said: ‘We’re going’. I said: ‘Well, let’s do it’.

“We kept it really quiet. That was on a Tuesday. We finished the preparations for the weekend game. We played the game against Egaleo on the Sunday. I can still remember the game. It was 0-0 until late on and then in the last 10 minutes, bang, bang, we scored two goals and won 2-0. Scoring late in the game was a bit of a trend of ours at Panachaiki.

“After the game, Ange locked the doors in the changing room and notified all of the players that it was his last game in charge. He went in to his press conference and said his goodbyes. The owner didn’t really know too much about it. That was it, we were done. We left like gentlemen.”

During his final post-match interview, Postecoglou said: “It was my last match as coach of Panachaiki and the reasons are many. I believe that the relations that a coach should have with the management should be the best and there should be trust between the two sides. I had agreed with Mr. Makris to be the boss, but that has changed now.”

It was a bitter disappointment to both Postecoglou and Cklamovski given the progress they had made and the achievement they were on the brink of as well as all of those – the players, the staff and the fans - who they had given so much hope and support to during their tenure.

Petros Stathakis, a United States-born English-speaking Greek who had been brought in by Markis earlier that season to work as “team manager”, oversee daily operations and be the link between the football department and the directors, has nothing but positive things to say about Postecoglou now.

He was upset when the manager suddenly departed but could fully understand his reasons for going.

“I worked with Ange for three months,” said Stathakis. “Ange is a great guy. He was very good for me. And I would like to think that I was for him too. I hope that I helped out a little bit.

“Everybody loved him. He was a big personality for the whole club. He had perfect communication with the team, the employees, his assistants, everyone. He had a great connection with the fans as well. He revelled in the passion that people had in the club.

“On top of all that, his team played nice football. Training was fantastic, very interesting. He was hard working. He spent a lot of time both in his office and on the training field.

“He was fair with everybody. It didn’t matter what age a player was or how much money a player earned, the best players played. He had good players for the level of the club. All of the players loved him. You know how it is. If players don’t play they complain. But it was never anything major. He had good discipline.

“At that point, Panachaiki shouldn’t have had any problems. The owner (Markis) was one of the richest Greek-Australians in the world. He invested a lot of money and he was friends with Ange. He brought Ange to the club to upgrade the level of everything.

“Ange definitely succeeded in doing that. He would have been more successful, but just before Christmas the owner brought in a partner. That was a rocky situation and Ange quit. Looking back, I think he probably did the right thing.

“Something happened in the first game when the new partner was there, but I am not sure 100 per cent what it was. To be honest, I didn’t witness it. But I remember Ange going crazy a little bit. When the referee whistled for the end of the game he quit.

“Listen, it was a weird situation. It wasn’t just the team it affected. The partner was a wealthy, big shot lawyer in Greece. He had been around soccer teams all of his life. But two weeks before he represented those two police officers.

“There were demonstrations from supporters in the stadium because of it. It was a very tense situation at that time. It was very tough. It wasn’t just supporters expressing their unhappiness at the team, it had a political dimension to it.

“It wouldn’t have happened in Australia. There were fights in the streets outside the stadium. It wasn’t an easy time. It was nothing to do with results, nothing to do with Ange Postecoglou. It came out of nowhere as well. He probably did the right thing by quitting.”

Stathakis, who is now back at Panachaiki after several years away and is part of a consortium of businessmen who own the club, was surprised that one of the major Greek clubs, AEK Athens, Panathinaikos or Olympiacos, did not move for Postecoglou.

“For me, Panachaiki missed a big opportunity by letting Ange leave,” he said. “I don’t understand why nobody from the big Greek clubs reached out to him and asked him to go and coach there. I am connected with one of them and a couple of times I mentioned his name to them. I don’t understand why nobody acted.”

But Ange Postecoglou was reenergised by his time in his homeland and would go on to use the lessons he learned at Panachaiki to take his managerial career to a new level in the years which followed.

PART FIVE: LESSONS LEARNED AND CELTIC 'GREATNESS'

SINCE moving into management three years ago, Peter Cklamovski has overseen some improbable successes against all the odds and built up quite a reputation for himself.

The Australian coach with Macedonian heritage took over struggling J2 League outfit Montedio Yamagata in Japan back in 2021 when they were teetering on the brink of relegation.

He steered “The Eagle Bees” to safety and then the following season, after abandoning their traditional defensive approach and introducing an attack-oriented style of play, led them into the end-of-season play-offs.

They only missed out on what was described locally as a “miracle promotion” because Roasso Kumamoto, who they drew 2-2 with in the second-round, had finished higher up the table during the regular season. No extra-time or penalty shoot-outs in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Cklamovski is, with the highest points per game average and highest win percentage of anyone to ever occupy the dugout at the ND Soft Stadium, now widely considered to be the best manager in Yamagata’s entire history.

Their directors, who banked record transfer fees from selling the players he brought through and developed, certainly appreciated his efforts.

The time which he spent working as the assistant to current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Panachaiki, Australia and Yokohama F Marinos has clearly proved invaluable to him. But he has drawn on the experiences he had at the former especially. He has no doubt that his friend and mentor has as well.

Both men were devastated when they had, due to the interference of a controversial new owner whose sudden arrival sparked a full-scale riot among angry supporters, to call time on their spell in Greece at the end of 2008 when they were riding high in the Southern Group of the Gamma Ethniki and looking set to take a significant step back to the top flight.

“When we left we were a point off the top of the league and I couldn’t see anything stopping us,” said Cklamovski. “It was part of the disappointment for both of us. We were there to achieve something.

“It was our hope that’s for sure. That is how Ange looks at things. He is a builder, he likes to build things. We have spoken about this many, many times. We got in to Panachaiki with a fair bit of work to do. But that was the opportunity in front of us, to get better and win promotion.

“If you do that, the whole city gets excited, more sponsorship comes in, owners get a bit more involved, there is a bit more of a budget there for you to work with and you can try and get back into the top flight.

“That is the vision we had, that was what we were working towards, dreaming of if you like. We were definitely doing some good work and on the right track. We were in a position to do that. Then the ownership change came, Ange made his decision to leave and I swiftly followed. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.”

Yet, Postecoglou took his managerial career to a new level when he returned from the country of his birth to his adopted homeland and has since picked up the silverware he was unable to land at Panachaiki with Brisbane Roar, Australia, Yokohama and, of course, Celtic.

Greg Gavalas, who has written about Greek and Australian football for publications around the world for the past 20 years, interviewed his compatriot about his time in Patras when he got back Down Under and expected him to be scathing about it given how things ended. Exactly the opposite was true.

“I was very keen to hear his thoughts about Panachaiki and find out what had happened because of my Greek background,” he said. “I spoke to him at length about it.

“I was a bit surprised when he told me how much he had enjoyed his time there and how invaluable he felt it had been. I was kind of expecting a different reaction. But he absolutely loved it.

“It was his first insight into coaching in Europe. He enjoyed working overseas. He loved going back to his homeland and the lifestyle there. It was an invigorating experience for him.

“His team played really well. That probably made it even sweeter for him, increased his enjoyment. Who knows what they could have done if everything had been what it should have been off the park? I think promotion would have been the least they could have achieved.

“I think it probably gave him an understanding of how different football can be away from Australia. It helped him to get stronger, to become more resilient. He learned how to deal with some of the different situations you are going to encounter in different countries. He learned about different mindsets and cultures. So it definitely helped him.”

Gavalas detected a definite change in both Postecoglou’s demeanour and approach to matches thereafter.

“His own mindset got very strong,” he said. “When he came back to Australia he really started focusing on the mentality of the team that he had. All of his teams thereafter had this real winning mentality. They would never give up. They fought to the very end in all of their games regardless of what the scoreline was.

“They also played really attractive football as well. It was very evident when he came back and it has stuck with him to this day. Don’t get me wrong, South Melbourne played some decent football when he was there. But it was always very much based on a strong defence.

“When he came back his sides played a real pressing game and focused on producing some nice attacking football that was effective and got some really positive results.”

If Postecoglou’s charges beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden this afternoon and complete a world record eighth domestic treble it will be the fifth trophy he has lifted in Scotland. Is it any wonder that he has emerged as the leading contender for the Spurs vacancy?

Cklamovski is adamant that the Panachaiki stint – where he quickly adapted to a different style of football, introduced an intense and attacking game plan, promoted youngsters to the first team, unearthed decent talent for affordable prices in the international transfer market and dealt with the high expectations of passionate supporters – has been invaluable to his old associate at Celtic.

“It was an exciting chapter which we have really special memories reflecting on,” he said. “It is 15 years ago, a long time ago. But if we see any of those players and staff ever again it was be so emotional, it will be like we never left. It was such a special time for us.

“Without a doubt, it improved us. I have the same approach every day no matter where I am and what level I am at. But that was a helluva experience for me. For sure, I used every moment to get better in whatever I do.

“I don’t speak Greek, but I was trying to catch key words early on just so I could communicate with the players on the field. Slowly, slowly, I was starting to communicate quite well with them on the field from a coaching perspective. That is an important part of adapting to their culture.

“I took plenty from it. Different culture, different language. These are the learnings that you take with you and put in the tool box of becoming an even better coach. You can do it in any country, do it in any environment, do it with anything you have got, and have the mentality you need to achieve it.”

Cklamovski added: “I would say that Ange’s experiences in Greece with Panachaiki have helped him in Scotland with Celtic. Every aspect of our journey has helped us be who we are. So, without a doubt, 100 per cent, being at Panachiaki has benefitted Ange and helped him to become the manager he is today. Me as well, for sure.

“I believe in what Ange creates and the football his teams play. It is built for success. When you can get the key pillars in place and are executing on a daily basis it is hard to stop. That has been proven over time.

“Every piece of our journey has an importance. It is all about how you develop and become a better version of yourself. Ange is achieving greatness. I truly believe he is great and have believed that for 20 years now. I saw that as a young coach learning off him. Now he is proving that to the world.

“There have been some serious hardships in his career. Not many people talk about them too much now, maybe they have forgotten them. But those are the moments where greatness comes from.

“Everything he has gone through has made him who he is now. Every experience makes you a better manager, a better father, a better husband, a better everything. I truly believe the Panachaiki chapter has influenced him.”

Ange Postecoglou certainly made an indelible impression on the people of Patras. Panachaiki have been through a succession of managers since he departed. Despite being under new ownership, they have never been able to clinch the return to the Super League they yearn for.

Vaggelis Gerogiannis, a journalist with local newspaper Peloponnisos, reveals their supporters still remember his brief but uplifting tenure with fondness and remain grateful for the joy and hope he gave them 15 years on.

“The fans loved him,” said Gerogiannis. “They were very sad when he left. Even today, they follow the career of Postecoglou at Celtic. They are happy for him.”