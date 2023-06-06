The former England keeper has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Ibrox to become the third signing of the summer as Beale builds his squad for a shot at the Premiership title.

Butland spent last term on loan with United as he provided back-up for David de Gea and has moved north of the border following the expiry of his deal with Crystal Palace.

Boss Beale has landed one of his key transfer targets ahead of the new campaign and the decision was an easy one to make for Butland as he committed his future to Rangers.

"It is one of those, like this opportunity, that you don’t turn down," Butland told RangersTV when asked about his time at Old Trafford.

"You don’t turn down the opportunity to join clubs like that with the history that they have, with the players that they have got. Me going there, it was only an opportunity to better myself and to learn.

"Again, another style of play. The European nights we had, the Carabao Cup final, obviously a disappointing result in the FA Cup final.

"I think it has prepared me well for what is to come here. I have been lucky enough throughout my career to be involved with England and been at major tournaments and things like that, so United was another taste of success, if you like, a taste of getting to those major knock-out games.

"That is what being here is all about. Hopefully I can take some of that into pre-season and we have many nights like that ourselves."

The capture of Butland continues an encouraging summer of transfer dealings for Rangers following the arrivals of former Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell and Chelsea full-back Dujon Sterling in recent weeks.

Beale has been putting in the hours and the miles to ensure players sign on the dotted line and Butland was impressed with the personal touch from his new manager.

Butland said: "He played a massive part. No matter the size of the club you still want to hear good things from the manager. You want to hear that desire, a plan and a direction.

“What this club expects is a given regardless of the manager but when you hear a manager speak about how quickly he wants to get us back to winnings ways and how he wants to do that, as a player that’s music to your ears.

“It plays a huge part. I wouldn’t say it was the final nail in the coffin to come - I was already on my way!

“But when you hear that it’s really important that you have a manager that is going to drive us forward.

“Without a doubt [I am looking forward to working with him on the training pitch]. That’s where games are won. You’ve got to put the ground work in.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the manager works and working with Colin [Stewart] and the other keepers.

“Hopefully I can have a positive impact on the younger boys and as a goalie department we push each other and keep standards high, putting in top performances for this club. I’m excited to get to work."

Butland will claim the number one jersey at Ibrox next term as he replaces Light Blues legend Allan McGregor between the sticks and looks to lead by example at home and abroad.

The task of following in McGregor's footsteps is no easy one but the 30-year-old is proud to have the chance to leave his own mark in Rangers folklore.

Butland said: “Just walking round the stadium, you see his pictures everywhere so that tells you all you need to know about him.

“Arguably from my point of view he’s one of the most recognisable players in recent years at Rangers Football Club.

“From what I hear, he’s a top, top guy but what he’s done for the club and the longevity he’s shown in his spells at the club has been immense.

“You see his face everywhere with medals round his neck, holding trophies in the air so it’s an a honour to follow on from what he’s done."