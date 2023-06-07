The two clubs have a bitter rivalry and there were a number of incidents surrounding the game at Pittodrie, which the home side won 2-0.

A Rangers fan was injured after missiles were allegedly thrown at supporters' buses, while the Ibrox club released a statement saying they were "disgusted by chanting from the Aberdeen sections of the stadium".

Following the trouble a total of 18 men aged between 16 and 34 have been arrested and charged.

Superintendent Neil McDonald, from Police Scotland’s North East Division, said: “I would like to thank the overwhelming majority of fans and members of the public for their support and behaviour during the fixture.

“Football-related disorder remains utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who seek to spoil and disrupt these occasions are dealt with robustly.”