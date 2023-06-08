A debut off the bench in the win over Dundee United last May was followed by his first start as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side beat Hearts on the eve of Seville and the Scottish Cup final.

The Dutchman would give Devine another chance to impress as he got the nod at home to Queen of the South in the League Cup but it was Michael Beale who had to rely on the budding full-back.

Devine's next half a dozen appearances came in quick succession as he became a familiar face in the side during the opening weeks of Beale's Ibrox tenure.

A run-out against St Mirren on the last day of the season marked the end of an encouraging campaign and the 20-year-old has the message from his manager at the forefront of his mind ahead of the new term.

"Since I was a little boy, about the age of four maybe, I was growing up wanting to play for Rangers at Ibrox," Devine said. "I have done that but it is only the start and I need to keep going and try and get as many games as I can.

"This is only the beginning and I want to continue on this journey but you need to show that the manager can trust you. When you start or go on in games you need to put in a performance.

“When you get on the pitch and you get a few touches of the ball and the fans are behind you, you feel like you belong there. Once you settle into games you just feel all your confidence is there.

“The manager has told me I just need to bide my time. Obviously, the two full-backs who are in the team just now are very good players and it’s hard to get in that position.

"So, when your opportunity comes you just need to take it as well as you can. It’s difficult, but it shows the quality here and I need to work every day in training to try to get into the team.

“I think age doesn’t matter. If you are good enough to play then you can play.

"The manager has shown that since he came in and if you show that you are willing to do the work in training and around the place then you will get your chance."

The task for Devine is no easy one but his chances of further appearances and a shot at glory at Ibrox are boosted by his adaptability and he is comfortable on either side of the back four.

Captain James Tavernier and summer recruit Dujon Sterling provide the competition on the right. On the opposite flank, Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz stand in his way.

That challenge does not daunt Devine, however. He can be proud of where he has reached thus far but he is fully aware that he has achieved nothing yet in the grand scheme of life at Rangers.

Devine, speaking to promote the Rangers Youth Development Company, said: “I have waited my whole life to get the opportunity to play for the Rangers first-team and once you get on to the pitch you need to do your job, you can’t just be happy to be there.

“I know fans always like to see Academy players breaking through and it is a very important part of the club.

There are a lot of talented players working hard to try and break through and the fans appreciate what it means to these players when they do.

“My chance last season came when Borna Barisic was at the World Cup and I started the games against Hibs, Aberdeen and Ross County.

“When he returned I was on the bench but still featured in games against Motherwell, Dundee Utd and Aberdeen in the League Cup semi-final so they were great experiences for me.

“I am grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity to start in games for Rangers, I learned so much and loved every minute of it.

“Now I hope to play in as many games as possible and try and help the team when I can.

“You need to take every day as it comes and when you get the chance to pull on that blue jersey you need to make the most of it."

