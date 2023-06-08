The 42-year-old will go head-to-head with a new adversary in the heat of Old Firm battle after Postecoglou quit Parkhead to take over at Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Celtic remain in the market for the Australian's successor in the dugout and the likes of Jesse Marsch and Enzo Maresca have been touted for the position as Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a shock return to Glasgow.

It has been a far more straightforward summer so far at Ibrox as Beale has released a handful of key players and added Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland to his squad ahead of his first proper crack at the Premiership title.

And nine-in-a-row hero Hateley - who insisted it is not a 'one summer fix' for Rangers in the coming weeks - believes the events across the city haven't shifted the dynamic in the fight for Old Firm supremacy.

"Not really," Hateley said when asked if the landscape had changed for Beale in the wake of Postecglou's exit from Celtic. "He’ll still have the same challenge.

"Depending on the structure that’s in place for the agreement that Ange will have with Celtic and Tottenham about taking players. Until we find that out, we just don’t know.

"The way Celtic have played consistently over the period has been very very good. That doesn’t change if the players stay the same.

"You are still going to retain one of the guys who’s been in the backroom staff. Whoever is going to come in will have the same philosophy.

"I would imagine that’s the way the Celtic board will probably go – with the same sort of principles the team has to have.

"I see the boy who was at Leeds (Marsch) has been touted. They were all out attack, 100 per cent effort, that sort of philosophy.

"I’d imagine the next manager will be the same. If he does have then it just continues.

"But it depends on whether the players stay or are attracted down to the Premier League."