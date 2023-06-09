The Ibrox boss has already completed moves for Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland as he overhauls his ranks ahead of the new campaign.

And it is understood that Rangers hope to secure the signatures of striker Sam Lammers and midfielder Jose Cifuentes over the next week or so.

Lammers was first linked with a switch to Ibrox last month and Rangers are eager to conclude a deal sooner rather than later for the Dutch star.

Cremonese forward Cyriel Dessers has also emerged as a target for Beale this summer to add to a forward line that has lost key men in Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Rangers remain in discussions with the Italians - who were relegated from Serie A this term - over a deal for Dessers and the Nigerian internationalist is keen to make the move to Ibrox.

But it is an agreement for Lammers that could be signed and sealed first following positive talks with Atalanta in recent days over a potential £3million switch.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward was on the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt as the Germans beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on penalties to win the Europa League last May.

He spent time on loan at Empoli and Sampdoria this season but only scored once for each before returning to Atalanta at the end of the campaign.

Beale has identified Lammers as one of the additions to add guile and goals to his forward line and Rangers are keen to see the 26-year-old put pen-to-paper as they continue to work on a move for Dessers after seeing an initial £3million offer turned down.

Midfielder Cifuentes is also firmly on the radar as he prepares to leave Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

The Ecuadorian is eager to join up with Beale's squad and test himself in the European game and Rangers continue to put in the hours to ensure Beale lands another top target this term.

Rangers prioritised their moves for Bosman targets Dowell, Sterling and Butland - who completed a switch from Crystal Palace this week - and have now moved on to a hat-trick of deals that could see Lammers, Cifuentes and Dessers arrive at Ibrox.