RANGERS have put a £5million price tag on the head of Glen Kamara as the midfielder gets set to head for the Ibrox exit door this summer.
Kamara is attracting strong interest from clubs in France and Italy as well as the Championship and will be allowed to leave in the coming weeks.
The Finnish internationalist struggled to hold down a regular spot during the second half of the campaign as January recruit Nicolas Raskin made an instant impact at Ibrox.
And boss Michael Beale will sign off on an exit deal as long as potential suitors come to the table with a fee that will bank Rangers a significant transfer profit.
Beale was on the coaching staff when Steven Gerrard completed a bargain £50,000 swoop to land Kamara during the 2019 January transfer window.
The former Arsenal protege has gone on to be a stalwart of the side in successive seasons and was integral for Rangers as Gerrard's side lifted title 55 two years ago.
That success was followed by the run to the Europa League final and the Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts but Kamara has found recent months more challenging at Ibrox.
Beale addressed the future of Kamara a fortnight ago as he left the door open for the 27-year-old to follow the likes of Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos out the door.
And Rangers have now named their price that any interest parties must match as Kamara - who was a target of Ligue 1 side Nice last summer - prepares to decide on his next destination.
Beale said: “For Glen, everything is open really. He is either going to be here for a considerable future or we will probably sell him this summer.
“I think he needs to look at the competition that’s here in pre-season and decide whether there is going to be enough football for him. It’s not my sole decision.
“It’s the decision of the board and everyone in between to make sure we make Rangers stronger and take us in a positive direction over the next three to five years."
The departure of Kamara would leave Beale with a gap to fill in the middle of the park and Rangers are still working on a deal to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles.
We revealed on Friday that a move for striker Sam Lammers was close to being completed after being identified as one of Beale's main attacking targets this summer.
Cremonese star Cyriel Dessers is also on the radar after Rangers saw an initial bid rejected and there is still work to be done to land defender Jonathan Panzo.
It is understood a deal for the Nottingham Forest defender is not imminent as Beale bids to add further strength and depth to his squad following the arrivals of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland already this summer.
