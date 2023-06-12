We revealed on Friday that Lammers was close to putting pen-to-paper at Ibrox after negotiations with Atalanta over a package worth around £3million.

Lammers is now set to arrive in Glasgow in the coming days to complete the formalities of his switch and follow Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland in joining the Light Blues ahead of the new campaign.

Rangers are also working on deals to bring striker Cyriel Dessers and midfielder Jose Cifuentes to Ibrox as Beale continues to build the squad he hopes will take Rangers to the Premiership title next term.

Defender Jonathan Panzo is also on the radar but it is understood that a deal for the Nottingham Forest stopper is not imminent as Rangers focus their attentions further up the pitch and continue to strengthen their ranks this summer.

Beale will look to offload more members of his squad in the coming weeks after seeing Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos quit Ibrox at the end of the season.

And Rangers have put a £5million price tag on the head of midfielder Glen Kamara as he attracts interest from France, Italy, and the Championship this summer.

The Finnish internationalist struggled to hold down a regular spot during the second half of the campaign as January recruit Nicolas Raskin made an instant impact at Ibrox.

And boss Beale will sign off on an exit deal as long as potential suitors come to the table with a fee that will bank Rangers a significant transfer profit.

Beale was on the coaching staff when Steven Gerrard completed a bargain £50,000 swoop to land Kamara during the 2019 January transfer window.

The former Arsenal protege has gone on to be a stalwart of the side in successive seasons and was integral for Rangers as Gerrard's side lifted title 55 two years ago.

That success was followed by the run to the Europa League final and the Scottish Cup triumph over Hearts but Kamara has found recent months more challenging at Ibrox.

And Rangers have now named their price that any interest parties must match as Kamara - who was a target of Ligue 1 side Nice last summer - prepares to decide on his next destination.