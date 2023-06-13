A report on Tuesday evening suggested that the former Rangers chairman had held talks with Sandy and James Easdale over a return to the boardroom.

It was suggested that the Greenock businessmen will have around 20million shares in RIFC plc returned to them following a court order.

And it was then bizarrely claimed that King and the Easdales - who were forced out of Ibrox following regime change in 2015 - could work together to attempt a boardroom coup alongside unnamed American investors.

But King has now moved to unequivocally deny that he has entered talks with the McGill's bus tycoons as he gave his backing to the new regime that is leading change on and off the park this summer.

King was a vocal critic of former Light Blues chairman Douglas Park but the South Africa-based businessman has now been an interested observer from afar in recent weeks after John Bennett moved up to lead the board.

Bennett has overseen radical changes at executive level following the departures of Stewart Robertson, Andrew Dickson and Ross Wilson and Bennet and new chief executive officer James Bisgrove are working with boss Michael Beale to overhaul the Ibrox squad ahead of the new campaign.

King stated that he is '100 per cent behind' Bennett and Bisgrove and said: “I have no idea whatsoever if the so-called Easdale shares have been released by a Court order.

"I was the one who had them blocked and cannot conceive of a good reason why this could be overturned by a Court.

"What I can say, emphatically, is that I have had no discussions with the Easdales for many years and they have made no attempt to contact me. They know that I would never enter into an alliance with them."