The striker has become the fourth arrival of the summer transfer window at Ibrox after completing a £3million move from Atalanta.

Loan stints at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria have proven to be frustrating experiences for the Dutchman over the last two terms as a big money move to Serie A failed to pay dividends.

Now he believes he can put down roots in Glasgow and establish himself over several seasons under the guidance of new boss Michael Beale.

Lammers said: "I am really excited to play for Rangers. It is a big club, a good opportunity for me.

"The first contact was with the manager, he spoke to me directly and gave me a good feeling. He told me what I was looking for and I think this is a new home.

"The last few years I have been on loan a couple of times and it is good that I can sign for Rangers for more years and have a new home and a place to feel good again.

"I am a striker mainly. I think I have a good technique, I can shoot with both legs, so that is a positive. That is the kind of player I am.

"I like to score goals, of course, and hopefully score a lot of goals for Rangers.

"I have gained a lot of experience. I have been in a lot of different clubs, a lot of situations.

"Not all the best experiences but I think from every experience I became stronger and got better and now I am ready to show it here at Rangers."

Lammers put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal on Wednesday and will now return to his homeland to continue his preparations for the new campaign.

Beale will begin putting his players through their paces later this month and Lammers is pleased to have his future secured well ahead of the big kick-off.

"Really important," Lammers said when asked about getting the deal done early in the window. "Getting the chance to get to know the guys, the people in the club and do my pre-season here.

"I think this is a big plus because early in the season we have the most important games. We have to be ready.

"I will enjoy my time back in Holland with my family in the next two weeks. Now I walk around here, I am even more excited to start."

The capture of Lammers continues an encouraging start to the window for Beale as he overhauls the Ibrox squad ahead of his shot at the Premiership title.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland have also signed up this summer and the Englishman has no doubt that his latest recruit has all the attributes required to play a key role in the new look Ibrox forward line.

Beale said: "Sam is a player I have been aware of for a number of years. I first knew him as a young player at PSV and have followed his career closely from afar and he excelled in Holland both in the Eredivisie and the under-21 national team.

“Sam will give us great technical and tactical quality, being able to play in a variety of attacking positions as a number 10 or nine.

"He was the first player I met with as part of the planning for the new season and during our lengthy discussions, it was clear that we share the same ideas on football and on his personal development moving forward. He has a strong alignment to the other players in our squad.

"Having recently turned 26, he brings a wealth of experience having already played in the top leagues in Holland, Germany and Italy. We are delighted he is joining us at Rangers and I’m looking forward to working closely with him."