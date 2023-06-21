The Celtic captain netted after six minutes to send Scotland into the lead but would walk off the pitch with the match suspended minutes later.

But McGregor revealed he was desperate for the match to be resumed to ensure his goal would count and Scotland would claim another priceless victory in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"It was a little bit strange," said McGregor of the bizarre delayed match. "I don't think anybody had really experienced anything like that before.

"It was a difficult night in terms of concentration. We started the game well get the goal and then the play got stopped.

"We were desperate to try and get the game on and continue the game. We were just trying to gain information and stay mentally tuned in and physically ready to go.

"It was brilliant [to score], it's always a nice moment. I was trying to tell everybody in there I don't care we're getting this game played so that the goal stood!

"Excellent mentality from the group to go and get the second one straight after half time and it kills the game for us.

"Overall, a really positive night."

And McGregor hailed his Scotland team-mates for putting themself in a prime position to qualify after four wins from four - but stopped short of allowing himself to dream of heading to Germany next year.

He said: "We had three really good results coming into tonight and they are only good results if you back them up with more positive results so we understood with it being a home game that it was vitally important that we got three points.

"We've put ourselves in a really good position."

The win over Georgia is the final fixture in a mammoth season for McGregor for club and country. And he revealed he'll enjoy a holiday after victory at Hampden.

He added: "I'll get a couple of weeks off, so I'll be ready to go again."