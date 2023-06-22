Rangers and Celtic have yet to hold discussions regarding away allocations for the upcoming Old Firm fixtures this season.
The final two derby clashes of last term were played in front of home fans only as travelling punters were locked out at Parkhead and Ibrox.
And high-level talks in the coming weeks will now determine what size of support, if any, will be permitted access to the matches during the 2023/24 campaign.
The fixture list for the new season will be released on Friday, June 30 and all four SPFL divisions are set to get off and running on the weekend of August 5 and 6 as returning boss Brendan Rodgers looks to make it three-in-a-row for the Premiership champions.
Rodgers will take his side to Ibrox for the first Old Firm showdown of the title race but it remains to be seen if he will have to overcome a packed out home support or have the backing of a few hundred fans in the away section.
Discussions between the clubs and key stakeholders - such as the SPFL and Police Scotland - have still to take place and Rangers will want guarantees that any allocation for the first fixture would be reciprocated when they make the trip to the east end later in the season.
James Bisgrove, the Rangers chief executive, addressed the subject of Old Firm allocations during a fans forum session at New Edmiston House on Wednesday evening and admitted it would be very unlikely that there will ever be a return to the previous 8,000-strong away crowds that helped make the fixture famous around the world.
Rangers have already sold out their season tickets ahead of Michael Beale's first full campaign in charge and would be in an unenviable and almost impossible position if it was then decided to utilise those seats for the Old Firm clashes.
A move towards an allocation similar to that in place for European fixtures - which would give travelling fans around 5 per cent of the stadium - could be on the table in the future but the huge demand for season tickets again makes that solution difficult to achieve.
