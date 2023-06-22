Thomson returned to a role within the Academy structure at Auchenhowie at the end of his second campaign in charge of the Light Blues.

Rangers were beaten by Glasgow City on the final day of the season at Ibrox as they failed to defend their SWPL title in dramatic circumstances and also finished behind Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Potter has now been tasked with bringing the silverware back across the city next term and said: “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work for this prestigious football club.

“I feel aligned with the club’s ambitions and standards to continually grow and move forward, especially in such a powerful time within women’s football. I can’t wait to get started.”

Potter had three spells as a player at Birmingham City and was part of the side that won the Women’s FA Cup in 2012 as she made more than 100 appearances for the Blues.

The 38-year-old also turned out for the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City and represented her country at two major tournaments as she collected more than 30 international caps.

Potter spent four years coaching at Coventry City before returning to Birmingham last May and she now has the chance to deliver success in Glasgow.

The appointment of Potter marks a new era for the side and Women’s and Girls’ Football Manager, Amy McDonald, is delighted to have the new coach in place ahead of the big kick-off.

She said: “The club are very pleased to appoint Jo as our new head coach.

"She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team from her successful career in England and we are confident she can bring further success and silverware as we begin a new journey to trying to regain the league title and to compete to win both cup competitions next season.

“I’m really looking forward to Jo getting started as together, we start a new and exciting era for our women’s programme.”