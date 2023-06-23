The Bayern Munich youngster, who was previously spent eight seasons as youth player with Celtic, moved to Germany in 2020 and has played for the club’s B team in the Bavarian Regional League.

A Scotland internationalist at under-15, under-17 and under-19 level, Hepburn has never played a senior game in Scotland – but that will change in the upcoming cinch Championship season after he was announced as a Spiders player.

“I am really excited to be joining Queens Park,” he told the club’s website.

“After speaking to Marijn [Beuker, director of football] and the new head coach Robin Veldman, and learning about their ambition for the club, their commitment to developing young players and the style of football they want to play I feel I am in the right place to continue my development.

“I cannot wait to get started.”

Beuker added that he has been impressed with Hepburn’s hunger as he tipped the 19-year-old to handle the step up to the professional ranks.

He said: “Barry is an exciting player who is creative, good in the tight spaces and possesses a powerful shot. He had great experiences in the last three seasons in Germany and is looking for a season to show what he is capable of at a first team level.

“When I spoke with Barry and his family a couple of weeks ago, it was very clear that he has an incredible hunger to perform and is very determined to make an impact.

“That energy is something we are confident he will demonstrate in the new season.”

