They jumped in cars, buses and trains and on motorcyles, push bikes and scooters and headed for East End of Glasgow in their droves to catch a glimpse of the man whose arrival they hoped would herald times of plenty.

The numbers who turned up at the stadium were so great the main stand had to be opened in order to accommodate them all.

When their new icon finally appeared, stood in the centre of the hallowed turf and held a green and white scarf aloft in the brilliant summer sunshine, the roar was deafening and tears of pure joy were shed. “I’ve just landed my dream job,” he said. “This is genuinely an honour. It is a dream come true.”

Yes, Brendan Rodgers’ unveiling as the new Celtic manager back in 2016 was quite something.

The scenes today as the prodigal son returned were nowhere near as euphoric.

There was certainly a healthy smattering of supporters at the top of The Celtic Way. And security barriers had to be erected in front of the statues of Brother Walfrid, Jock Stein and Jimmy Johnstone. Still, it was far cry from the day that 10,000 people turned up to cheer and applaud the Northern Irishman as he succeeded Ronny Deila.

Maybe it was the inclement weather. Perhaps it was because everybody had taken the weans away on holiday the week before the schools broke up so they could get a better deal. Possibly there was another rail strike.

But there is every chance it was because Rodgers had, for many of the Scottish champions’ more partisan devotees, become “The Rat” when he departed for Leicester City before the end of the 2018/19 campaign with a third successive treble still to be completed.

A lot of Celtic fans instantly forgot and forgave what “The Brodge” did four years ago when they learned he was, much to their amazement, being lined up to replace Ange Postecoglou last week.

They recognise the ex-Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester manager is a brilliant and experienced coach who is more than capable of, after a fifth clean sweep of domestic silverware, maintaining their dominance over Rangers.

His record against the Ibrox club during the two-and-three-quarter years that he spent at Parkhead certainly stands up to pretty close scrutiny; he only lost one of the 13 matches which he played against them.

His team beat their age-old rivals to the League Cup three times, the Premiership title three times and the Scottish Cup twice during his remarkable first tenure. His success at a club which was formed way back in 1887 and is no stranger to silverware was unprecedented.

Nevertheless, the significantly reduced turnout, a few hundred at most, told a story. Rodgers has work ahead of him in the months ahead to win around his detractors, repair the damage wrought by his previous actions and redeem himself.

There had been a lot of talk on online messageboards and radio phone-ins this week about the Carnlough man having to apologise for walking out on Celtic in order to move forward. He stopped short of saying sorry this afternoon. But he did confess that he was remorseful about any hurt his exit may have caused.

“I would understand how supporters would feel,” he said. “I also know the first time I was here and we were doing really well I always had critics. Listen, it was an emotional time. The club was going for 10-In-A-Row, there was a lot of emotion around.

“To the people who don’t want me here, hopefully I can prove to them, with the football we play and the success we can have, I can shift their opinion. I hope I can still have that fabulous relationship with the fans.

“When I left it was a sad moment. I certainly don’t regret it, but what I do regret is the hurt that it caused people and that’s the reason I am sitting here today. As a Celtic supporter I understood what it meant, probably even more so after I left. So that was my regret, I hurt people who were Celtic supporters and it was a big part of coming back.

“It was a sad time because of the relationships I had built up here with the players, supporters and the board. It wasn’t an easy decision. I wouldn’t be sat here today if I didn’t have that relationship with the guys sat around the table and with the other members of the board.

“It was a privilege to be invited back again. My message? Hopefully in time I can give you the feeling that I gave you when I was here the first time. I don’t expect anything. But the support since I came back has been amazing. For those who doubt, I have had it all my career. I will continue to work hard and it’s something that will take time I am sure.”

Rodgers certainly received a rapturous reception from the crowd that had gathered when he emerged out of the front door shortly before six o’clock tonight.

He was given quite a build-up by Celtic TV presenter Gerry McCulloch. The man who went undefeated in his debut season, who did the double treble, who won all seven trophies available to him. There was an impromptu chant of “there’s only one Brendan Rodgers” after that introduction.

Brendan Rodgers will, though, have to back up his words with performances now and ensure Celtic get the better of the new-look Rangers team next term and beyond if he is to become The Anointed One once more.