The Englishman has added four players to his squad ahead of the new campaign and remains in the market for further reinforcements in the coming weeks.

And we can reveal that Rangers have now made an official approach to Feyenoord to try and land their Brazilian forward ahead of the big kick-off.

Danilo has emerged as one of several targets that Beale has identified following the capture of Sam Lammers from Atalanta in a £3million deal earlier this month.

The 24-year-old made the switch to Feyenoord from Ajax last summer and scored 14 goals in 48 appearances as he also registered four assists for the Eredivise giants.

Now he could be on the move once again as Beale attempts to bring him to Ibrox to spearhead his forward line during the Premiership title race in the coming months.

Rangers have made an opening bid to kick-start negotiations with Feyenoord and are continuing to monitor the situation with Cremonese star Cyriel Dessers after seeing their initial approaches rebuffed earlier in the window.

But Ibrox sources are confident a deal will be done to bring Abdullah Sima north of the border in the coming days as he closes in on a loan switch.

Sima spent last term on loan at Angers from Brighton and Hove Albion and Beale is believed to be excited at the prospect of adding the Senegalese international - who operates mainly from the right - to his squad this summer.

The 22-year-old is expected to complete his move this week as Beale puts another piece of the jigsaw in place ahead of Rangers' return to pre-season training at Auchenhowie on Friday.

And it is understood that Rangers could have an option to make the deal permanent if Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi rules that Sima is not part of his plans for the longer term in the Premier League.

Beale has spent recent days on holiday with his family but the transfer work continues apace in Glasgow as Rangers seek to add more new faces to follow Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Lammers into Ibrox.