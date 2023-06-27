Ange Postecoglou has completed his second signing as manager of Tottenham.
Spurs have completed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.
The North London side have been searching for a long-term successor for captain Hugo Lloris, who is approaching the final 12 months of his deal and made clear his desire for a new challenge earlier this month.
While discussions took place with Brentford number one David Raya over a potential move across London, his £40million price tag saw Tottenham turn their attention elsewhere.
Vicario had long been tracked by the club as a candidate for Lloris and he has now become new boss Postecoglou’s second signing.
The Italian, who has been called up to various national team camps, has signed a five-year deal at Tottenham in a move reported to be worth 19million euros (£16.4m).
Vicario has starred for Empoli during the last two seasons, saving eight penalties in that period to develop a reputation as one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe.
The 26-year-old started out at Udinese before featuring in the Italian lower-leagues with Venezia, who he helped rise through the divisions up to Serie B.
A move to Cagliari followed in 2019 but with chances hard to come by, it took a loan at Perugia and faith from Empoli to earn Vicario an opportunity in Italy’s top flight.
During two campaigns at Empoli, the first on loan, Vicario shone to earn widespread praise in his homeland, including from goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon.
Vicario will now attempt to establish himself in the Premier League and follow in the footsteps of Carlo Cudicini, another Italian stopper who represented Chelsea and Tottenham.
The arrival of Vicario now switches Spurs’ focus to the future of Lloris, who could be allowed to leave this summer on a free transfer following 11 years in north London.
Fraser Forster deputised last season when Lloris was injured and is contracted to the club until June 2024.
