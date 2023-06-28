The Senegalese international will become the fifth acquisition of the summer for boss Michael Beale and arrives on the eve of Rangers' return to pre-season training at Auchenhowie.

Beale has already added Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland to his squad on Bosman moves, while Sam Lammers put pen-to-paper after completing a £3million switch from Atalanta.

News of interest in Sima emerged over the weekend and Rangers have acted swiftly to tie down the 22-year-old to further strengthen Beale's attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Rangers will report for duty on Friday morning as Beale gets set to put his squad through their paces ahead of a trip to a training camp in Germany next month.

Friendly fixtures with Newcastle United, Hamburg and Hoffenheim have been lined up so far as Beale prepares to discover what lies ahead in the Premiership when the top flight schedule is confirmed in the coming days.

Rangers won't find out their Champions League opponents until the draw for the third qualifying round is made on July 24 and work will continue at Ibrox as Beale seeks to add further strength and depth to his ranks this summer.

Discussions have commenced with Feyenoord over a move for striker Danilo, while Cremonese star Cyriel Dessers also remains a live target following the arrival of Lammers on a four-year contract earlier this month.

Jose Cifuentes, the Los Angeles FC midfielder, is still on the radar for Beale and the Englishman will also look to strengthen his defensive options amid interest in Auston Trusty and Jonathan Panzo.

Rangers will then turn their attentions to reducing the size of Beale's squad, with the likes of Jon McLaughlin and Scott Wright likely to be surplus to requirements ahead of the new campaign.

Glen Kamara will be the highest profile sale and Rangers have placed a £5million pricetag on his head amid interest from England, Italy and France this summer.