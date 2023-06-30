The dates for every regular season Scottish Premiership fixture between Celtic and Rangers have been confirmed.
The SPFL released the full fixture lists this morning with clubs learning their schedule for the 33 matches of the regular season before the split.
It means dates have now been confirmed for powderkeg matches between Celtic and Rangers for the 2023/24 season.
The first meeting of the Glasgow rivals will take place at Ibrox on Sunday, September 3 with a 12pm kick-off.
The second league meeting will be played at Celtic Park. The match will be played on Saturday, December 30 with a scheduled 12.30pm kick-off time.
And the final regular season clash between the clubs will be at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, April 6. Kick-off for that fixture is at 3pm.
Confirming the fixture schedule, SPFL chief Neil Doncaster said: “We know the publication of the fixtures is something that is always eagerly anticipated by clubs and fans alike and we are very much looking forward to the 2023/24 league season kicking off at the beginning of August.
“Season 2022/23 once again showcased the very best of Scottish football – with great games and drama in abundance. For the first time since the SPFL was established in June 2013, more than five million fans attended matches across our competitions, underlining the passion for the game in this country.
“I am sure that 2023/24 will prove to be another memorable season and hopefully one that ends with Scotland’s participation at the European Championships in Germany next summer.
“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Lowland League champions, The Spartans, to the SPFL following their play-off win over Albion Rovers last month.
“I wish all 42 member clubs the very best for the forthcoming season and hope the supporters enjoy their football in the months ahead.”
Every Celtic vs Rangers fixture date for 2023/24 Scottish Premiership
Rangers vs Celtic - 12.00 - Ibrox Stadium - Sunday, September 3.
Celtic vs Rangers - 12.30 - Celtic Park - Saturday, December 30.
Rangers vs Celtic - 15.00 - Ibrox Stadium - Saturday, April 6.
