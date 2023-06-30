Both Scottish clubs enter the tournament in the first round group stage.

Celtic and Glasgow City would have to win their first match to make it to the group final for a shot at qualification to the next round.

In the mini-tournaments format each group has two semi-finals before a final and third-place play-off match. Only the group winners will qualify for round two.

League champions City have been drawn against Shelbourne in their first match of the Champions League.

Glasgow City were drawn in Group Eight meaning they would face either FC Hintra or Cardiff City in the final of round one should they qualify.

Their first match against Shelbourne will be played in Glasgow.

The first fixture will take place on Wednesday, September 6 with the final of the group on Saturday, September 9.

Meanwhile, Celtic were drawn in Group Four alongside Brondby, Minsk and Valerenga.

Fran Alonso's side will play Brondby away in the semi-final of the group then either Minsk or Valerenga in the final or third-place play-off.

Similarly, the matches are scheduled for September 6 and September 9.