Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign striker Cyriel Dessers as Michael Beale continues his Ibrox squad revamp this summer.
Boss Beale has identified the Nigerian as one of his key targets to bolster the Light Blues attack heading into the new campaign.
Rangers saw an initial bid booted out by Cremonese, who were relegated from Serie A last term, earlier this month but discussions have continued in an attempt to secure a deal to bring Dessers to Ibrox.
It is understood the clubs are now on the verge of an agreement and Dessers is poised to become the sixth signing of the summer as Beale overhauls his Ibrox ranks for their shot at the Premiership title and upcoming European campaign.
Rangers started their recruitment drive with the captures of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland on Bosman deals before Sam Lammers completed a £3million switch from Atalanta.
Beale made it five signings for the window on Thursday evening as Abdallah Sima put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal and moved from Brighton and Hove Albion.
We revealed this week that Rangers had made an approach to Feyenoord in an attempt to secure the services of Brazilian star Danilo.
But it is Dessers that looks like being the next man in the door at Ibrox as Rangers also continue to work on a deal to sign Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.
Beale will target further defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks before Rangers turn their attentions to reducing the size of the first team squad, with the likes of Jon McLaughlin and Scott Wright likely to be surplus to requirements ahead of the new campaign.
Glen Kamara will be the highest profile sale and Rangers have placed a £5million pricetag on his head amid interest from England, Italy and France this summer.
