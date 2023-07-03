Cyriel Dessers is poised to become the sixth signing of the summer at Ibrox as Rangers continue their rebuilding job ahead of the new campaign.
Boss Michael Beale identified Dessers as one of his main attacking targets as part of his recruitment drive following the departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos at the end of the season.
Beale will now land his man on a four-year deal as Dessers follows Sam Lammers, a £3milllion arrival from Atalanta, and Brighton loan star Abdullah Sima into Ibrox.
We revealed last month that Rangers had targeted a move for Brazilian striker Danilo and had opened talks with Feyenoord in an attempt to clinch a deal.
That switch is now on the backburner following the arrival of Dessers but Rangers remain admirers of the 24-year-old and could reignite their interest in a multi-million agreement at a later date.
Rangers have also completed switches for Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland on free transfers and work is continuing to add further strength and depth to the squad.
It is understood that a move for Jonathan Panzo, the Nottingham Forest defender, is also progressing positively at present and Rangers remain interested in Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.
Beale's side returned to pre-season training at Auchenhowie on Friday as the Englishman started putting his new-look squad through their paces this summer.
Rangers will head to Germany on Friday for a behind-closed-doors camp that will allow Beale the chance to lay the foundations for his first full campaign as Ibrox boss.
Fixtures with Newcastle United, Hamburg and Hoffenheim have been pencilled in so far this month as preparations continue ahead of the Premiership opener away to Kilmarnock.
The capture of Dessers is another significant boost for Beale and comes after extensive negotiations with Cremonese regarding the Nigerian internationalist.
Dessers moved to the Stadio Giovanni Zini last summer from Genk and was unable to prevent Cremonese being relegated to Serie B as they finished second bottom of the Italian top flight.
The 28-year-old has also had stints with the likes of Lokeren, NAC Breda, FC Utrecht and Heracles Almelo and makes the move to Ibrox after scoring six times on league duty last term.
Rangers are pushing forward to complete further deals to bring players in this summer but will soon turn their attentions to trimming the size of Beale's first team group.
Glen Kamara will be the highest profile sale and Rangers have placed a £5million pricetag on his head amid interest from England, Italy and France.
