Jack Butland hopes he can become a star for his country if he can impress for his club after laying out his England and Rangers ambitions this term.
The 30-year-old is the highest profile signing of the summer so far for boss Michael Beale after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal last month.
Butland will begin the new campaign as first choice between the sticks after leaving Crystal Palace to make the move across the border to succeed Allan McGregor at Ibrox.
The switch to Glasgow will give him the chance to challenge for domestic honours as well as play European football as an integral part of Beale's side.
And it could also give him the opportunity to impress Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate and earn a recall to the England squad in the coming years.
Butland became the youngest keeper to represent his country when he made his debut against Italy in 2012 but knows he must perform for Rangers before he can dream of England action.
Butland said: “I’ve always been patriotic, I’ve always loved playing for my country. That will never go away.
"But it’s not something I can control. I couldn’t control it when I was younger and I was in the squad.
“That all came down to club football so that’s what this is about. It’s about being successful at Rangers and that will follow if it follows.
“That is down to the manager of England. I can’t control that, but I can control what I do here and that is starting the season well and qualifying for the Champions League.
“Age-wise, there is no issue. Others have done it. It’s honestly not my focus because that will come if things are going to plan here and that is my focus.
“There is a pathway there, look at Chris Woods. It can happen. It’s all about performances.
“I have been in the squad with Gareth so he knows what I am about. The only thing I haven’t been able to do is show them that for a few years now.
“That’s definitely a target for me, to show them what I am about. They know, but I need to play.”
