Cyriel Dessers has revealed how a heart-to-heart with former Rangers star Leon Balogun convinced him to make the move to Ibrox.
Dessers has become the sixth signing of the summer for boss Michael Beale after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.
He will now link up with Beale's squad as the Englishman gets set to put his players through their paces at a German training camp over the next week.
Dessers said: "Obviously, I’m really happy. It’s a big relief to finally be here. There have been some long days, stressful days, but it’s a great feeling to finally be here.
"The first interest came already a long time ago, I think four years ago.
"It’s always been in my head a little bit and to finally be here now is really nice. The first talks were around May so it’s really nice to be here now.
"I spoke with my team-mate from the Nigerian national team, Leon Balogun, about the club. He was very positive about it.
"Very positive about the club, the coach, the staff, all the people around, the city. For me, that was an affirmation to go through with it.
"The history of the club, the fans, the stadium – everything is massive here. But next to that, of course I look at what’s here at this moment.
"I had really good talks with Mr Beale about his plans, the ideas he wants on the pitch and off the pitch.
"I thought it could be a really good fit for me and the team so I’m happy to be here."
Rangers have friendly fixtures with Newcastle United, Hamburg, Olympiakos and Hoffenheim before the big kick-off.
Dessers is also set to lead the line during the upcoming Champions League qualifiers and Beale said: “We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions.
“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.
