Soutar is a big fan of Northern Ireland keeper Hazard who’s close to completing a summer switch to Championship new boys Plymouth Argyle after becoming fourth-choice at the Hoops behind Joe Hart, Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain.

Former Dundee and Aberdeen no.1 Soutar, who mentored 25-year-old Hazard when he was Northern Ireland goal-keeping youth coach, always hoped the 6ft 6in giant would get his chance at Parkhead but believes his six-figure transfer to the high-flying Pilgrims will be the best thing that ever happens to him.

Soutar, who cheered on Hazard as he became a Hampden hero by halting Hearts in a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory in the 2020 Scottish Cup Final, said: “I’ll be delighted for Conor.

“It’s not been easy for him at Celtic. He’s always been highly-regarded there but unfortunately just never got his break-through.

“Now he’s at an age where he needs regular game-time in a competitive league like the Championship to go and develop his career further.

“He’ll be playing up against big teams in that league where the standard is high.

“And with Plymouth having just come up, I'd imagine he'll become a very important player for them as they make the step up to the Championship.

“He’s the ideal size for down there. So there’s no worries about him handling the physical side of things either.

“I worked closely with him during my time working with Northern Ireland.

“Looking back, nothing was ever a problem for Conor. He would listen intently to what you had to say during training and after games in an attempt to improve.

“He's a great guy and a brilliant professional who will thrive as a no.1.

“This is a great career-move for him. Playing regularly will also enhance his chances of playing more for Northern Ireland as well.”

Hazard has been on Celtic's books since 2014 when he arrived at Parkhead from Cliftonville in his native Northern Ireland.

The Downpatrick-born star has experienced loan spells at Falkirk, Partick Thistle, and Dundee before embarking on a spell in Finland.

And Soutar added: “Those experiences won’t have done him any harm.

“But he needs a place to call his own now so that he can kick on.

“I’ll get in touch with Conor to wish him all the best. I’m as excited for him as anybody.”