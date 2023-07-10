The former Rangers winger has penned a two-year deal with the Pars and made his debut with a 45-minute outing in Sunday’s friendly against Hearts.

The 32-year-old ended a third spell with St Johnstone when he was released in the summer after finishing the campaign on loan with Cove Rangers.

However, McPake is convinced the signing of the former Scotland under-21 internationalist - a former Saints team-mate of Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay - represents a coup for the Fifers.

He said: “He’s a player that I’ve played against and coached against, so we know the qualities he’ll bring and what he’ll add to the squad. He’s in good condition.

“He’s played in the Premiership in Scotland for loads of years, he’s won cups, he’s had moves abroad, a move to Rangers, but he’s still as explosive as he was.

“He’d be an asset to any squad in Scotland. That’s been proved before when he’s had a move to one of the big two club – and he’s played for St Johnstone. He’s a good player.”

