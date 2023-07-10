Hibs will be the only exception to the rule, as the Gorgie side makes the move prioritise their own supporters over larger travelling fans.

The Daily Record states that Hearts are cutting the number of away supporters due to the sheer volume of season ticket sales. It is also believed there is a huge walk-up demand for tickets.

So, this means that ten out of their 11 Premiership rivals will face a scramble for tickets when they visit the maroon end of the capital.

One section of the Roseburn Stand will be afforded to visiting supporters, which is significantly less than previous numbers given out to opposing teams.

It's said that a gentleman's agreement in place with Hibs will mean they are not part of the ticket cull.

The Easter Road club will continue to get all 3,600 seats behind the goal. In return, Hearts will have the same in Leith.

At the end of last season, Aberdeen were handed just 650 tickets for their visit in the post-split fixtures. The Dons had requested additional tickets, but this was rejected by the Jambos.

Of course, Celtic and Rangers will now have much fewer fans at Tynecastle than was previously the case.

Both clubs used to fill the entire Roseburn end, but in recent years this was reduced to just two sections - which made up just over 1000 seats.

Now, fans of either of the Glasgow giants will face an even greater challenge to see their club in action in Edinburgh.

